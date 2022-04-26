Update 0.10 - Tropica, our portal to Neptune

Hi everyone,

We've added a new world, Neptune, and it's first portal, Tropica. It's a beautiful island with lots of fishing spots and roving iguanas.

There are 6 new enemies that will try to destroy your portal. If you survive the attack waves you will unlock Gem Stacking.

Gem Stacking allows you to build 2 of the same basic towers on top of each other to increase it's attack range.

New Content

New world "Neptune".

New map "Tropica".

6 new enemies.

New research "Gem Stacking".

Indicate resources that are out of range above drop-off buildings.

Update Keyboard Shortcuts window.

Add Iguanas that can be hunted.

Add fishing spots.

You can make shortcuts to buildings by selecting them and pressing Ctrl + number. To use the shortcut, just press the number.

Changes

Change number of units per wave for all maps, starting lower and ending higher.

Add animated water to all maps.

In multiplayer games, building ghosts will use the player's color.

We hope you enjoy the new map.

Watch me beat the map:

https://youtu.be/PYarxSbY5V4

The game will exit Early Access soon, so now is the time to send us your ideas and suggestions to improve it.

Till next update,

André