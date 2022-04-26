Starbase Update News

Hello all Starbase players old and new. Today we announce a large update that we plan to release in the next week or so. We are pushing out a good deal of features, in-world changes, as well as economy and balancing changes. These are features and changes that we had originally planned to add to the live server later together with Station Siege.

The reason for this rather sudden major update is that Starbase’s sales performance hasn't been the strongest, and thus we need to prioritize other projects for some time in the interest of ensuring the game’s continued development and long-term future. Starbase’s server costs are low so they aren't in any danger, but its development will be slowed down and updates will be less frequent for some time. While this is not ideal, we're looking forward to returning to development as soon as possible, reinvigorated and ready to make Starbase the game we all want it to be.

Our goals for the upcoming update are:

Reducing AFK time (flying, crafting) and making the current "populated universe" easier to move around in

Making the universe more lucrative but also more dangerous

Providing a reasonable amount of new gameplay to everyone

Here's a summary of features you can expect on Live soon:

Moon Mining & Bases

Capital Ships

Heat mechanics

Hangar halls (Ship Designer/Repair hall) to player stations and capital ships

Blueprint update

Alloy furnace

Recycler tool

Speedometer, gyroscope for ships

New tripods(plasma, rail, laser)

Rail cannons, premium FCU, tier 2+3 enhancers, and professional YOLOL chips are now obtainable

Universe changes:

A lot more large asteroids everywhere

New dev stations (Robur & Farbelt Outpost)

New fast travel connection

Balancing & Features

Research tree & crafting balancing

Fast travel core requirement removed from using the Fast travel gates, gate speed increased

Some weapon/device cost balancing

We hope you'll enjoy these little changes coming soon to the Starbase universe. The full changelog will be published along with the update. Sieges can continue be tested on the PTU side as before, and serve as a prelude of things to come to the live side later on.

