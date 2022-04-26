Patch note 0.1.1

If a room is not found in Quick Match, a room will be created automatically.

CPU load has been reduced.

If you still feel that the game is not working properly, you can turn off the fog in the Options menu, which will improve the game considerably.

The tutorial location has been moved from "Other" to "General Settings" in Options.

Local Battle settings remained changed even after the match was over.

Communication is disconnected when using different versions of the game.

If the number in the upper right corner of the title is 0.1.0, please re-launch Steam and update.