Cheftastic!: Buffet Blast update for 26 April 2022

Cheftastic 1.0-06

Share · View all patches · Build 8625376 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated

  • Added crash recovery system which will prompt player to continue last played session when reloading the game after a crash - (If you have crashed in a previous version of the game, you may be prompted to continue this playthrough when you first play 1.0-06)
  • Removed slow rate of fire for early rounds
  • Leaderboard now supports non-Latin characters

Fixed

  • Night mode padlock remaining locked for the first time when entering the hub on a play session, for those who have previously unlocked night mode
  • Reduced loading times for higher performing systems
  • Music being restarted when using magnet pickup
  • Various crash causes

Crashes

If you still experience frequent crashes, try one or more of the following:

  • Ensure you are running Cheftastic on a system that meets or exceeds the minimum hardware requirements outlined on the Steam store page
  • Verify the integrity of the game cache
  • Check for updated graphics card drivers
  • Reinstall Cheftastic for a clean install of the latest update

How you can help us

We're doing our best to discover and record any bugs you come across. If you find anything that could be fixed, please don't hesitate to reach out to us to let us know.

Join our discord: Cheftastic Community Discord

