Cheftastic 1.0-06

Updated
- Added crash recovery system which will prompt player to continue last played session when reloading the game after a crash - (If you have crashed in a previous version of the game, you may be prompted to continue this playthrough when you first play 1.0-06)
- Removed slow rate of fire for early rounds
- Leaderboard now supports non-Latin characters
Fixed
- Night mode padlock remaining locked for the first time when entering the hub on a play session, for those who have previously unlocked night mode
- Reduced loading times for higher performing systems
- Music being restarted when using magnet pickup
- Various crash causes
Crashes
If you still experience frequent crashes, try one or more of the following:
- Ensure you are running Cheftastic on a system that meets or exceeds the minimum hardware requirements outlined on the Steam store page
- Verify the integrity of the game cache
- Check for updated graphics card drivers
- Reinstall Cheftastic for a clean install of the latest update
How you can help us
We're doing our best to discover and record any bugs you come across. If you find anything that could be fixed, please don't hesitate to reach out to us to let us know.
Join our discord: Cheftastic Community Discord
