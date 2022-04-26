Cheftastic 1.0-06

Updated

Added crash recovery system which will prompt player to continue last played session when reloading the game after a crash - (If you have crashed in a previous version of the game, you may be prompted to continue this playthrough when you first play 1.0-06)

Removed slow rate of fire for early rounds

Leaderboard now supports non-Latin characters

Fixed

Night mode padlock remaining locked for the first time when entering the hub on a play session, for those who have previously unlocked night mode

Reduced loading times for higher performing systems

Music being restarted when using magnet pickup

Various crash causes

Crashes

If you still experience frequent crashes, try one or more of the following:

Ensure you are running Cheftastic on a system that meets or exceeds the minimum hardware requirements outlined on the Steam store page

Verify the integrity of the game cache

Check for updated graphics card drivers

Reinstall Cheftastic for a clean install of the latest update

How you can help us

We're doing our best to discover and record any bugs you come across. If you find anything that could be fixed, please don't hesitate to reach out to us to let us know.

Join our discord: Cheftastic Community Discord