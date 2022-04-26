Retirement Simulator V0.6.6 Updates

Hi! This is DoubleThink Studio. We have just released a new update (V0.6.6) and made further optimization of the game.

Bug fixing:

1.Fix the bug that the opening animation may rewind and players cannot enter the retirement office if they do not click continue;

2.Fix the typos in several events and activities, as well as the ending animation;

3.Fix the bug that the event “Legendary Black Market” will reward players with the characteristic “Refined and Easy-going” repeatedly;

4.Fix the bug that the birthday episode will be skipped if players load the save on main character’s birthday;

5.Fix the bug of the incorrect mileage display in the “Self-cultivation” activity of the “Influencer” wish route.

Thank you for your support and we will see you again in the next update.