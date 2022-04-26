 Skip to content

退休模拟器 update for 26 April 2022

Retirement Simulator V0.6.6 Updates

退休模拟器 update for 26 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! This is DoubleThink Studio. We have just released a new update (V0.6.6) and made further optimization of the game.

Bug fixing:
1.Fix the bug that the opening animation may rewind and players cannot enter the retirement office if they do not click continue;
2.Fix the typos in several events and activities, as well as the ending animation;
3.Fix the bug that the event “Legendary Black Market” will reward players with the characteristic “Refined and Easy-going” repeatedly;
4.Fix the bug that the birthday episode will be skipped if players load the save on main character’s birthday;
5.Fix the bug of the incorrect mileage display in the “Self-cultivation” activity of the “Influencer” wish route.

Thank you for your support and we will see you again in the next update.

