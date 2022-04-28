Update 5 Patch v0.5.2.0

Hi Pioneers!

Hello again everyone, today’s patch brings a big bunch of fixes from the Experimental version over to Early Access, it also brings both versions to parity.

Some note worthy changes from the update are the Engine Upgrade to version 4.26.2, EOS account Unlinking, Localisation updates, tons of Vehicle and Train fixes and more!

BEFORE YOU USE THE NEW EOS UNLINKING OPTION:

Please read the EOS FAQ below and remember to back up your saves and any other important data in your Satisfactory folder (Saves, mods, config files, etc) on both Steam and Epic, this may or may not affect your Cloud saves as well so be wary of doing this unnecessarily or without a backup. Worth noting that this setting is only visible from the Steam version.

If we introduced some unexpected bugs, please let us know over at our QA Site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We’ll take a look at them ASAP!

See you next time <3

NEW

Upgraded to Unreal Engine 4.26.2

Epic Online Services (EOS) account link status resetting is now possible by going to Options > Online > Reset Account Linking

BUG FIXES

Multiple fixes related to issues with Path Signals and Block Signals for Trains

Fixed a bug where vehicles would sometimes get displaced for Clients when far away from other players

Fixed issue where vehicles would get stuck ghosting

Fixed bug where the Load Vehicle Path UI would display inaccurate path lengths

Fixed several minor issues related to vehicle automation

Fixed a bug where automated vehicles would sometimes be able to move without fuel

Fixed issue where automated vehicles would sometimes stop moving when about to enter a station right after loading a game

Fixed issue with automated vehicles sometimes continuing to drive despite being blocked

Fixed an issue where removing a vehicle target would result in collision avoidance not working anymore for that path

Fixed issue with automated vehicles sometimes driving into other automated vehicles that are waiting in line

A HUD message is now displayed every time an automated vehicle gets completely stuck (“deadlock”)

Fixed a crash when exiting the game when using Vulkan as a renderer

Fixed some issues where automated Trains could get completely stuck (“deadlock”)

Fixed a bug when starting a game with the “Skip Intro” option and then loading a save would result in the intro also being skipped in that save unless exiting the game and relaunching it first

Fixed re-rail holograms for Trains sometimes disappearing

Fixed Trains and Train Stations not showing the correct location on the map and compass

Fixed a crash that could happen if there’s a deadlock near a non-automated vehicle

Decreased the collision-avoidance distance for automated vehicles

Fixed a crash for client related to vehicle paths

Fixed an issue with vehicle path recording inside factories sometimes recording docking to stations on floors above the vehicle

Fixed issues with the Factory Cart having difficulties finishing path recording

Fixed a crash related to the vehicle representation on the map

DEDICATED SERVERS

Fixed Dedicated Server crash reporter not working properly

LOCALISATION

Updated all languages with the latest translations

Updated language completion rates

Updated community translators in the credits

Fixed Esperanto not working properly

EPIC ONLINE SERVICES (EOS) FAQ

What does this mean?

When you first launch the game on Steam, you’re prompted to select whether you want to continue only using Steam (Left option) or if you want to link an existing Epic Games account (Right option) so you get your friends list from Epic Games to display while you’re playing on Steam, so you can invite others to play directly from here.

Please note that this has never been required for crossplay, you have always been able to join each other by using Session ID, The player hosting the game would have to press ESC while in game > Manage Session > Session Settings > Copy To Clipboard, and share that Session ID with the player joining it, which would then from the main menu click Join Game > Join via Session ID and paste the code in there which would allow you to join each other regardless of platform or friends list status.

So why does this matter?

Previously, it was impossible for someone to reset their account linking status on their own, they would have to submit an unlink request to our support email, now this should not be necessary anymore.

This means that if you changed your mind about the option you selected previously, you can now reset it so you get the prompt again so you can choose to unlink or link your accounts.

There are also some scenarios where your account status could get bugged and say that “Your currently logged-in Epic Games Store account is incompatible…” which resetting your account link status should also fix.

This also helps people who have accidentally linked the wrong Epic Games account, as you can now reset it and link the proper account.

If none of these things apply to you, then you shouldn’t worry about this, this won’t change anything and it’s just an option to help those who need it.

KNOWN ISSUES

A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behaviour with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.

You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...

And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Verify

This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.

If you are using mods, they might need to be updated or uninstalled after updating so please keep this in mind too.