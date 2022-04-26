Shorter turns and 2-3 player custom games now available

Dear Turmoil Testers,

Thanks to everyone for all the useful responses we have received so far. An update has been released which includes some changes to the multiplayer playtest. The test will continue for now while we gather more feedback.

Changelog

Turn timer

Turn timer has been reduced from 48 hours to 36 hours.

AFK kick threshold has been reduced from 3 consecutive turns to 2 consecutive turns.

You can now play 5 matches at a time, increased from 3.

Added an additional popup to the town leave menu when you still have actions to perform in multiplayer.

Because the playtest does not have a tutorial or much explanation, a lot of players have quit before even playing their first or second level. For this reason we have made the AFK timers a bit shorter to keep games going.

You can also play more games at a time, in order to increase your odds of joining a good match. But please don't join more matches than you can handle!

These changes are not meant as a permanent fix to the problem. We're looking at how to better match player expectations in the future in order to prevent lots of players going AFK.

Minimum player count for custom games

You can now start a Custom Game with 2 or 3 players.

We have heard your wish of being able to play with just one or two buddies instead of a full four player game. This is now possible. However, there are no AI opponents in multiplayer yet so the game might end a bit sooner. AI opponents are planned for the future and we will take 2-3 player matches into account more from now on.

Other changes