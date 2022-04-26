 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 26 April 2022

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 04.26.2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on April 26, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:

4/26 23:00 – 4/27 02:00 PDT​

Maintenance Details:

[Update]

  1. 2022 Spring Season Ranked Mode
  2. Let’s play Roulette! Event

[Reward]

  • Easter Egg Jersey Set Shopping Bag Collect Event

Users who collected all Easter Egg Jersey items during the event period (4/13 ~ 4/26 23:59 PDT) will be rewarded green puppy balloon bag.

============================================

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​​​​​

