Scheduled Server Maintenance: 04.26.2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on April 26, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

Maintenance Duration:

4/26 23:00 – 4/27 02:00 PDT​

Maintenance Details:

[Update]

2022 Spring Season Ranked Mode Let’s play Roulette! Event

[Reward]

Easter Egg Jersey Set Shopping Bag Collect Event

Users who collected all Easter Egg Jersey items during the event period (4/13 ~ 4/26 23:59 PDT) will be rewarded green puppy balloon bag.

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding