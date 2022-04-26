Scheduled Server Maintenance: 04.26.2022

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on April 26, 2022.
Please check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
4/26 23:00 – 4/27 02:00 PDT
Maintenance Details:
[Update]
- 2022 Spring Season Ranked Mode
- Let’s play Roulette! Event
[Reward]
- Easter Egg Jersey Set Shopping Bag Collect Event
Users who collected all Easter Egg Jersey items during the event period (4/13 ~ 4/26 23:59 PDT) will be rewarded green puppy balloon bag.
============================================
Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance
Thank you for your patience and understanding
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
