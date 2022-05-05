Hello! The fantasy gardening visual novel and clicker game A HERO AND A GARDEN is out now!
In A HERO AND A GARDEN, play as a fairytale hero and help him garden, since saving the princess didn't go that well. Harvest berries, complete requests, and repair the town (that you destroyed)!
There's a launch discount of 10% for both the game and the soundtrack, and you can buy them together in a bundle to save more!
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25513/A_HERO_AND_A_GARDEN__Game__Soundtrack/
I hope you'll enjoy the game!