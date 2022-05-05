 Skip to content

A HERO AND A GARDEN update for 5 May 2022

A HERO AND A GARDEN is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8624076 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! The fantasy gardening visual novel and clicker game A HERO AND A GARDEN is out now!


In A HERO AND A GARDEN, play as a fairytale hero and help him garden, since saving the princess didn't go that well. Harvest berries, complete requests, and repair the town (that you destroyed)!

There's a launch discount of 10% for both the game and the soundtrack, and you can buy them together in a bundle to save more!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25513/A_HERO_AND_A_GARDEN__Game__Soundtrack/

I hope you'll enjoy the game!

