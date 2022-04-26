Day One Update!

Hey all!

Today has been absolutely insane. Truly, 100% bananas. We expected day one of our Early Access release to have our existing playtest expanded out to the rest of our Discord and our demo community, to the folks who already had dozens of hours in the demo and were super eager to test the other areas. We did not expect the absolute craziness that today has brought- it has been a huge whirlwind of emotions and it feels a little like people have come into our house before we've had a chance to clean up!

We've got a ton to live up to, and a whole lot more Peglin to build, so there's not much to do but get back to work! We've put together a small update today to catch some of the most egregious issues that people are running into, and we'll keep hotfixing as we go while we keep working on bigger content features!

V0.7.13 Patch Notes: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1296610/view/3187994994137552730

Happy Peglining! (Pegling?)