 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Peglin update for 26 April 2022

Day One Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8623668 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all!

Today has been absolutely insane. Truly, 100% bananas. We expected day one of our Early Access release to have our existing playtest expanded out to the rest of our Discord and our demo community, to the folks who already had dozens of hours in the demo and were super eager to test the other areas. We did not expect the absolute craziness that today has brought- it has been a huge whirlwind of emotions and it feels a little like people have come into our house before we've had a chance to clean up!

We've got a ton to live up to, and a whole lot more Peglin to build, so there's not much to do but get back to work! We've put together a small update today to catch some of the most egregious issues that people are running into, and we'll keep hotfixing as we go while we keep working on bigger content features!

V0.7.13 Patch Notes: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1296610/view/3187994994137552730

Happy Peglining! (Pegling?)

Changed files in this update

Peglin OSX Beta Depot 1296611
  • Loading history…
Peglin Windows Beta Depot 1296612
  • Loading history…
Peglin Live Win Depot Depot 1296613
  • Loading history…
Peglin Live OSX Depot Depot 1296614
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.