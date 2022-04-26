 Skip to content

Star Conflict update for 26 April 2022

Star Conflict 1.10.6 Way of the warrior. Stage two

“People continue to argue that the world is surviving its last days, and therefore believe that they can make no effort. It is shameful. There are no bad times. I realized that the path of the samurai is death.” - That’s what Yamamoto Tsunetomo said before the Signal Age. Thousands of years have passed, but two things remain unchanged. Honor and glory. And also, the way of the warrior...

The UMC engineers are ready to offer all pilots a new rank 17 Jericho command fighter “Kirishima”. He will definitely help on your difficult path. Let him lead you to death. To the death of your enemies!

