DEMON GAZE EXTRA Digital Premium Edition Release Announcement

Clouded Leopard Entertainment Inc. (CEO: Yuen-Yuen Chen) is pleased to announce that the technical issues delaying the release of DEMON GAZE EXTRA Digital Premium Edition for Steam® have been resolved. The game is now available on Steam® as of Tuesday, April 26.
Released on April 26, 2022 (Tuesday):
•DEMON GAZE EXTRA Standard Edition
•DEMON GAZE EXTRA Digital Premium Edition
•DEMON GAZE EXTRA Digital Memorial Soundtrack
•DEMON GAZE EXTRA Ultimate Dungeon Master Set
•Artifact Gem Assortment
•Equipment (Weapons & Armor) Gem Assortment
•Spicy (Special) Gem Assortment
•Live the Posh Hunter Life! Luxury Furniture Set
•Assorted Rare Items of the Gods Set
•Healing Staff & Armor Gem Assortment (※Early Bird purchase bonus)
•Tons of Fun! Perfect Gem Set (※Digital Premium Edition purchase bonus)
Our apologies for the inconvenience.
