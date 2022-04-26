DEMON GAZE EXTRA Digital Premium Edition Release Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 8623207 · Last edited 26 April 2022 – 04:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Clouded Leopard Entertainment Inc. (CEO: Yuen-Yuen Chen) is pleased to announce that the technical issues delaying the release of DEMON GAZE EXTRA Digital Premium Edition for Steam® have been resolved. The game is now available on Steam® as of Tuesday, April 26.

Released on April 26, 2022 (Tuesday):

•DEMON GAZE EXTRA Standard Edition

•DEMON GAZE EXTRA Digital Premium Edition

•DEMON GAZE EXTRA Digital Memorial Soundtrack

•DEMON GAZE EXTRA Ultimate Dungeon Master Set

•Artifact Gem Assortment

•Equipment (Weapons & Armor) Gem Assortment

•Spicy (Special) Gem Assortment

•Live the Posh Hunter Life! Luxury Furniture Set

•Assorted Rare Items of the Gods Set

•Healing Staff & Armor Gem Assortment (※Early Bird purchase bonus)

•Tons of Fun! Perfect Gem Set (※Digital Premium Edition purchase bonus)

Our apologies for the inconvenience.