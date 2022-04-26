 Skip to content

Cards & Tankards update for 26 April 2022

Referral Rewards

Build 8623172

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We keep hearing you refer to Cards & Tankards as a hidden gem in VR, and we are so grateful for the praise, but it is about time this game becomes less of a hidden gem and more of a VR must play for everyone!

The word is out, and it is time to tell the world! Starting today, you can earn rewards for referring players to play Cards & Tankards! Players you refer that put your Cards & Tankards username as their referrer during account creation will be added to your referral list in the social menu. When they reach level 5, they will earn 1,000 gold! Once they reach level 20, they will count as a qualified referral and progress you towards the following rewards:

1 Referral = 500 Gold
3 Referrals = 1,000 Gold
5 Referrals = 750 Gems
10 Referrals = Exclusive Animated Card Back

