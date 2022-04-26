World Building

Hey Gamers,

So I haven't been able to work on the game much with the amount of homework and time I need to spend on school. Luckily this is my last semester before I graduate so I should have much more time this summer and potentially next semester to work on the game. I plan to make a discord or some chat for the game this summer.

This update adds two big features to the game and fixes some minor bugs with the AI:

Biome:

So instead of fighting in a white void I was able to add a desert background image that spawns in where ever the player moves. Although it looks like a single background, it is actually a single image that changes from a darker to a lighter shade but I have the background flip itself based on the players direction so that it then goes from lighter shade to darker shade which repeats the image. This may not seem like anything yet, but this technique allows me to import any image as a background and allow it to spawn around the player. Topography:

Many top-down shooters only have the player fighting on the ground level. This update now allows you to fight on hills. Hills act as both a barrier to the player and enemies as shooting at a hill from a lower topography will cause the bullet to break, but shooting at it from a higher topography will go over the enemy's/player's head. The only way someone can get hit is if they're at the same topography level. This feature can be modified in the options menu and allow the player to choose the size (length and width) of the hill and their height. The height option only has "None" and "Low" available since anything higher currently causes bugs in the game.

Anyways, I am about to graduate this May. Once this summer roles around there will be more and better updates.