Patch Notes: Update 1.1 for Mason and Strings

ADDED
- Cutscenes have been introduced throughout the game (sorry speedrunners)
- Some puzzles have been given cutscenes in an attempt to give
clarity to an objective
- Added Cinemachine to update the camera system
- Introduced a new movement system called "fast fall", which
allows players to hold 'down 'while in the air to fall faster. This
new ability should help the player have more control in the air.
- Introducing Steam Achievements - Check out the
achievements tab and see what kind of achievements you can
unlock. You might notice some are classified as 'hidden.' Good
luck achieving those, only grinders will be able to unlock
those.
- Dialogue has been adjusted throughout the game. Be sure to
talk to every character as some might have something new to
say.
- Certain platforms have been given one-way effectors in order
to stop grapple swings from being blocked.
BUG FIXES
- Fix a bug where the wheel would sometimes disappear while
playing chords.
- Fix a bug with the new camera system that caused screen
jitter while on a Ferris wheel.
NOTE FROM THE DEVELOPERS - We want to say thank you to everyone who has played and enjoyed Mason and Strings so far. As a new studio, we are always looking for feedback on our projects. We appreciate everyone who left a review for our product. After the official release, we had not planned on returning to Mason and Strings but after seeing the community response we decided to take some time to polish up our only product so far. It has been truly heartwarming seeing the online presence our game has created. Everything from the YouTube videos to the screenshots on the community page has been a delight to see. We want to thank everyone for their continued support and want to remind everyone to stick around as we have more coming very soon.
Special shoutout to matt, Queen faith Offical, its kat, and Chicken Star Rocket for their videos of Mason and Strings. Check out the videos on YouTube if you haven't already.
- InTheSnow Studios dev team
https://www.inthesnowstudios.com
Instagram: @inthesnowstudios
Twitter: @InTheSnowStudio
TikTok: @InTheSnowStudios
YouTube: In The Snow Studios
