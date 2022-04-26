Patch Notes: Update 1.1 for Mason and Strings

ADDED

Cutscenes have been introduced throughout the game (sorry speedrunners)

Some puzzles have been given cutscenes in an attempt to give

clarity to an objective

clarity to an objective Added Cinemachine to update the camera system

Introduced a new movement system called "fast fall", which

allows players to hold 'down 'while in the air to fall faster. This

new ability should help the player have more control in the air.

allows players to hold 'down 'while in the air to fall faster. This new ability should help the player have more control in the air. Introducing Steam Achievements - Check out the

achievements tab and see what kind of achievements you can

unlock. You might notice some are classified as 'hidden.' Good

luck achieving those, only grinders will be able to unlock

those.

- Check out the achievements tab and see what kind of achievements you can unlock. You might notice some are classified as 'hidden.' Good luck achieving those, only grinders will be able to unlock those. Dialogue has been adjusted throughout the game. Be sure to

talk to every character as some might have something new to

say.

talk to every character as some might have something new to say. Certain platforms have been given one-way effectors in order

to stop grapple swings from being blocked.

BUG FIXES

Fix a bug where the wheel would sometimes disappear while

playing chords.

playing chords. Fix a bug with the new camera system that caused screen

jitter while on a Ferris wheel.

NOTE FROM THE DEVELOPERS - We want to say thank you to everyone who has played and enjoyed Mason and Strings so far. As a new studio, we are always looking for feedback on our projects. We appreciate everyone who left a review for our product. After the official release, we had not planned on returning to Mason and Strings but after seeing the community response we decided to take some time to polish up our only product so far. It has been truly heartwarming seeing the online presence our game has created. Everything from the YouTube videos to the screenshots on the community page has been a delight to see. We want to thank everyone for their continued support and want to remind everyone to stick around as we have more coming very soon.

Special shoutout to matt, Queen faith Offical, its kat, and Chicken Star Rocket for their videos of Mason and Strings. Check out the videos on YouTube if you haven't already.

InTheSnow Studios dev team

https://www.inthesnowstudios.com

Instagram: @inthesnowstudios

Twitter: @InTheSnowStudio

TikTok: @InTheSnowStudios

YouTube: In The Snow Studios