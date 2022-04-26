 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Mason and Strings update for 26 April 2022

Patch Notes: Update 1.1 for Mason and Strings

Share · View all patches · Build 8622873 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDED

  • Cutscenes have been introduced throughout the game (sorry speedrunners)
  • Some puzzles have been given cutscenes in an attempt to give
    clarity to an objective
  • Added Cinemachine to update the camera system
  • Introduced a new movement system called "fast fall", which
    allows players to hold 'down 'while in the air to fall faster. This
    new ability should help the player have more control in the air.
  • Introducing Steam Achievements - Check out the
    achievements tab and see what kind of achievements you can
    unlock. You might notice some are classified as 'hidden.' Good
    luck achieving those, only grinders will be able to unlock
    those.
  • Dialogue has been adjusted throughout the game. Be sure to
    talk to every character as some might have something new to
    say.
  • Certain platforms have been given one-way effectors in order
    to stop grapple swings from being blocked.

BUG FIXES

  • Fix a bug where the wheel would sometimes disappear while
    playing chords.
  • Fix a bug with the new camera system that caused screen
    jitter while on a Ferris wheel.

NOTE FROM THE DEVELOPERS - We want to say thank you to everyone who has played and enjoyed Mason and Strings so far. As a new studio, we are always looking for feedback on our projects. We appreciate everyone who left a review for our product. After the official release, we had not planned on returning to Mason and Strings but after seeing the community response we decided to take some time to polish up our only product so far. It has been truly heartwarming seeing the online presence our game has created. Everything from the YouTube videos to the screenshots on the community page has been a delight to see. We want to thank everyone for their continued support and want to remind everyone to stick around as we have more coming very soon.

Special shoutout to matt, Queen faith Offical, its kat, and Chicken Star Rocket for their videos of Mason and Strings. Check out the videos on YouTube if you haven't already.

  • InTheSnow Studios dev team

https://www.inthesnowstudios.com
Instagram: @inthesnowstudios
Twitter: @InTheSnowStudio
TikTok: @InTheSnowStudios
YouTube: In The Snow Studios

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.