Before We Leave Wasteland Patch Notes v1.0336

We come today with news of a new Patch which just launched on Steam for Before We Leave. Thank you for your patience so far!

Check them out below:

Patch Notes:

Storage Hub next to a Deep Mine only stores the appropriate single resource

In a game with Starting Pollution set, tiles won't instantly turn to Toxic on settling on a new Island

Only show the "Port is nearly full" notification if the Port is actually nearly full (it used to also count resources that were on their way to the island on Ships, but had not yet arrived - which was confusing)

In a game that has Smart Shipping enabled, loading hints about the old Shipping Lanes no longer shows

Removed text from Research Institute technology description about not needing Libraries on all islands, as you don't need that now

Fixed a bug when generating a new game with Starting Pollution, that was setting pollution values incorrectly for placed-at-start Toxic Wastelands

Fixed a couple of bugs around loading/saving games containing Reclamation Spires

Fixed a bug where researching Packing multiple times would cause Warehouses and Storage Hubs to store way more resources than they should

In Smart Shipping, Space Port islands set to Fill (or a large desired amount) will start shipping the resource to other Islands on the Planet once they reach 1/3 full, so that sub-Islands don't get starved of resources

Fixed an issue that was causing Smart Shipping to completely halt in certain situations when you upgrade a Port (or Space Port or Air Port)

Changing the Recipe on an upgraded Building will cause attached Storage Hubs to properly evaluate what they should now be storing

Fixed notifications for finishing Repeatable Research

Added Adjacency Bonus display for buildings affected by Workshop Hubs

Changed Irrigation upgrades to require Electronics instead of Gadgets

Did a bunch of tweaks to improve Smart Shipping especially around shipping between Planets as per community feedback; thank you everyone!

Fixed an issue that didn't unlock Decontaminator technology if your first encounter with Toxic tiles was landing on an Island that already had one

Irrigation technology now unlocks the Electronics Mine

Fixed a bug that could cause Peeps to stop fetching resources

Fixed a couple of other internal things

