v0.3.6.0 - Steam-Cloud based map sending & misc usability improvements

This update brings big changes to how maps are shared, which will be a huge improvement to Game Masters with poor internet connections and provide more robust behavior overall.

I've reworked the map distribution system to work over Steam Cloud, so that the images that are stored when you create them are shared to your players from the cloud instead of the Peer-to-Peer connection (unless something goes wrong, or you're on a LAN).

If you've got a session coming up and want to take full advantage of this feature, you simply need to load the associated campaign to get Steam to register all the cloud images, then you can close Dudes on a Map, and they'll finish uploading and be ready for Game Day (if you don't do any of this, they'll simply get sent the old-fashioned way until Steam finishes storing them on the cloud).

0.3.6.0 Patch Notes