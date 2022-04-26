v0.3.6.0 - Steam-Cloud based map sending & misc usability improvements

As always, if you'd like to follow along with the development, or get some help getting started, then join us on discord! https://discord.gg/2kaQdX5zAb
This update brings big changes to how maps are shared, which will be a huge improvement to Game Masters with poor internet connections and provide more robust behavior overall.
I've reworked the map distribution system to work over Steam Cloud, so that the images that are stored when you create them are shared to your players from the cloud instead of the Peer-to-Peer connection (unless something goes wrong, or you're on a LAN).
If you've got a session coming up and want to take full advantage of this feature, you simply need to load the associated campaign to get Steam to register all the cloud images, then you can close Dudes on a Map, and they'll finish uploading and be ready for Game Day (if you don't do any of this, they'll simply get sent the old-fashioned way until Steam finishes storing them on the cloud).
0.3.6.0 Patch Notes
- Reworked map sending to only send maps when requested by players, rather than push-sending maps when the DM knows anyone hasn't gotten the map. (except for LAN connection, which still push the map)
- Implemented Steam Cloud based map-image registration, the map is then (typicallly) shared via the cloud
- Reworked the map-sending progress bar for the new system, this improved system should resolve some of the occassional oddities from the old progress bar.
- Added internal versioning of map images, allowing players to re-use cached map images in future sessions if the DM hasn't changed the image file.
- Added an angle adjust slider for the circle tool (when selected) making it more apparent that you can draw cones with the tool. The mouse wheel still also adjusts the angle.
- Replaced the Add/Select campaign buttons with a pop-up dialog that does the same thing more intuitively.
- Moved the Edit-Initiative menu to a pop-up dialog that isn't so easy to miss.
- The map list now shows status icons for the type of grid/scale each map has, as well as a status icon if it's been successfully loaded to the cloud.
- Players now see a message while receiving map images
