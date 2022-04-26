April 27th 2022 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8622622 · Last edited 26 April 2022 – 01:39:05 UTC by Wendy

Attention Chasers!

Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) April 27th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance.

Maintenance will happen during the following times:



1. Season 12 (End of Season 11)

Season 11 will end on April 27th, 2022, and Season 12 will begin. Season 11 Rank and Season Pass Rewards can be claimed until the end of Season 12. Please claim these rewards before Season 12 ends.

There will be a soft reset once Season 11 ends. The player’s Rank (Rating) for the new season will be determined once the player completes Rank Placement Matches. Rank placement will reflect the Rating from the previous season if the player has a Rating from the previous season.

2. Rank / Matchmaking System Revamp

Rank and Matchmaking System will be revamped starting from Season 12.

Changed Rank to be determined by Rating

Simplified Rank

Added Rank Placement Matches

Changed to allow all players to check their rating

Improved Rating Management Prevention

Improved Rank rewards

Added Normal Matches (2vs2)

Improved alternate character Rank & Rating calculation

Changed Rank rewards to be based on Rank at the end of the season

Capture the Flag will be removed from Ranked Matches (2vs2). Deathmatch will be the only mode available in Ranked Matches (2vs2).

2vs2 and 4vs4 Event Battle modes that could be played every 2 weeks will be deleted. Emote cubes earned from completing quests for Event Battles can now be acquired through completing Weekly Battle Mission Quests.

Emote Random Cube will reward one of the below Emotes with equal rates.

Content: Crab Legs, Shuffle, Forgive Me!, Love You, T Pose, Mime, Pop & Lock, Sad, Like, Lit, Dark Meditation, and Salute.

Content: Crab Legs, Shuffle, Forgive Me!, Love You, T Pose, Mime, Pop & Lock, Sad, Like, Lit, Dark Meditation, and Salute. Normal Matches (2vs2) consists of Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, and Conquest.

For more information regarding changes brought to the rank and matchmaking system, please check out more details below:

[Announcement] Changes to Rank and Matchmaking in New Season

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/844870/view/3178986769798033369

3. Changes to Battle System

Players will no longer need to hold the evade key to activate Mana Evade. Mana Evade will activate instantly upon pressing the designated key or can be activated by pressing [Space].

4. New Raid Dungeon – Apostle of Greed and New Accessory – Costume Aura Added

New raid dungeon: Apostle of Greed will be added. Apostle of Greed (Raid) can be played until June 8th, 2022 before maintenance.

Players can queue into Normal or Hard difficulty based on the players’ Rank. Boss’ attack patterns, Boss’ HP, and the amount of rewards will be based on the difficulty.

PVE equipment stats are not applied in raid dungeons. Players cannot use HP Potions, but Resurrection Stones and MP Potions can be used.

Players will not be able to queue into the raid as a party.

3 entry tickets are provided every day at 10:00 AM (Server Time). Additional entry tickets can be purchased in the KP Shop. Synthesize special costume aura items using Apostle of Greed’s Lost Piece acquired through clearing raids.

5. Karma Balance

[Diabolic Witch]

Ground / Aerial Karma Switch Attack

Increased damage by 213%

[Dual Soul]

Aerial Karma Switch Attack

Increased damage by 60%

[Fallen Light]

Ground / Aerial Karma Switch Attack

Reduced damage by 17%

[Soul of Magus]

Ground / Aerial Karma Switch Attack

Reduced damage by 29%

Air Dash

Air Dash Changed to fly diagonally towards the ground

Reduced stamina cost by 22%

Changed to end 0.15 seconds faster if landed on the ground while moving

Aerial Attack

Aerial Attack Reduced stamina cost of 1st and 2nd attack by 20%

Increased enemy flinch duration of 1st and 2nd attack by 0.1 seconds

Reduced strength to push enemies under of 1st and 2nd attack by 75%

[Lightning Fang]

Ground / Aerial Karma Switch Attack

Increased damage by 230%

[Crimson Lily]

Reduced amount of HP consumed from 5% to 3.3% of total HP when skill is used

[Desperado]

Ground / Aerial Karma Switch Attack

Increased damage by 19%

6. Karma Balance - PVE

The following update pertains solely to PVE.

[Dance of Wind]

Barrage

Reduced PVE damage by 50%

Great Spirit’s Ascent

Great Spirit’s Ascent Increased PVE damage by 34%

[Diabolic Witch]

Circle of Elements

Reduced PVE damage by 35%

[Dual Soul]

Critical Slash

Increased PVE damage by 150%

Rend

Rend Increased PVE damage by 60%

Beast Fang

Beast Fang Increased PVE damage by 100%

Massacre

Massacre Increased PVE damage by 40%

[Fallen Light]

Dragon Breath

Reduced PVE damage by 70%

Lightning Trap

Lightning Trap Reduced PVE damage by 40%

Atomic Blast

Atomic Blast Increased PVE damage by 13%

Bullet Time

Bullet Time Reduced PVE damage by 70%

[Soul of Magus]

Star Tempest

Increased PVE damage by 100%

Spirit Bomb

Spirit Bomb Increased PVE damage by 34%

[Lightning Fang]

Flame Strike

Increased PVE damage by 100%

Dimension Slash

Dimension Slash Increased PVE damage by 200%

Lightning Storm

Lightning Storm Increased PVE damage by 100%

Tomb of Blades

Tomb of Blades Increased PVE damage by 50%

[Desperado]

Explosive Shot

Increased PVE damage by 100%

Explosive Shot (Upgrade)

Explosive Shot (Upgrade) Increased PVE damage by 50%

Moving Shot

Moving Shot Increased PVE damage by 70%

[Wild Spirit]

Giant’s Axe

Reduced PVE break damage of 1st attack by 50%

On follow-up attack, if grab fails

On follow-up attack, if grab fails Reduced PVE damage by 50%

Reduced PVE break damage by 75%

7. Bug Fixes