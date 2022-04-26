Geometric Sniper - Z – Update!!! V0.1.2 and 35% OFF !!!

Geometric Sniper - Z – Update!!!V0.1.2

Update arrived!!!

We would like to thank the entire Steam community for the feedback and suggestions submitted.

We count on your help to make this game even more fun. We are excited to release the new Geometric Sniper - Z update.

The suggestions and feedback from the players are being very important for the development of this game.

We have several news in this update!!!

Join some of them:

- New accessories:

Mobster

Viking

Improvements and Modifications:

Game balance;

Greater number of boxes;

Ammo increase;

Bug Fixes;

Improved performance.





Stay tuned for future updates!!

Once again, we would like to count on the support of the community to make this game a great success!

To facilitate communication in addition to the forum here on Steam we have our OFFICIAL DISCORD, there you can share all your ideas and feedback about the game and you will know in advance all the news.

Don't forget to follow us at Steam page, so you'll know about new games and news from the studio.

We hope you have a lot of fun with the game it is being made with love!!!

Tell us what you think of the update!!!

And once again, thank you very much!