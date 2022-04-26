Major changes :

Burn has been reworked and now deal unblockable damage once and after removed.

Poison has been changed from now on it decrease by 2 every turn. ( and will be nerfed in the close future if necessary )

Assasin has been released as the 3rd character.

Achievements has been enabled - steam achievements not yet.

Balance changes - most of the late game enemy has been buffed, so late game should not be faceroll anymore.

Talent costs has been increased - different cost calculation.

Assasin

Assasin has currently 4 talents instead of 6 and talents will not give any passive bonus. This will change in the future as I receive more feedback on balance.

New mechanics regarding Assasin:

Mana reserve - you receive extra mana at the start of your turn equal to your mana reserve.

Knives - Gain a knife at the start of your turn.

Most card has been modified slightly, poison and burn cards has been tweaked, added new unlockable artifacts.

Achievement system is enabled and by unlocking achievement you will unlock artifacts and in the close future skins. Currently the unlocks are hidden, which will change during the week, sadly I had encountered lots of issues and did not have the time to do the visuals for the unlocks.

Plan for next update :

Increase ascension levels

Balance the assasin properly based on feedback and add passive talent upgrades

Fix achievement visuals so you can see what you unlocked. Sync up the steam achievements with your in-game one.

Plan for the next content update :

Enable new map ( finally )

Add 2 more enemy and encounters with these enemies

Add new story encounters and randomize story encounters ( 1 out of 2-3 possible story encounter)

2 new battle maps

New artifacts and cards

Also plans for the close future if I have extra time :

New sound effects

New particle effects

Sorry for the delay on this update, please as always let me know if you find any bug and I will do my best to fix them.