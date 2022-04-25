Patch Notes -- Apr 25

Gameplay
- (Island 7) [spoiler]An uncolored EKC with a vine on top of it now properly grabs the first bean that vine drags in.[/spoiler]
Bugfixes
- Fixed some bugs that occurred after re-entering a completed puzzle and hitting undo.
- Fixed the grid display in two of the unused tilesets (accessible through the editor).
Puzzles
- "from below": Revised to both prevent an unintended solution and make the intended solution a bit clearer.
- "little bean in a big pond": Fixed an unintended solution.
- "forgotten switch": Fixed an unintended solution. (May have also clarified the puzzle a bit.)
- "disappearing act": Fixed an unintended solution.
- "reaching for it": Fixed an unintended solution.
- "storm brewing": Fixed an unintended solution.
Changed files in this update