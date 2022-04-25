4/25 Patch Notes and Roadmap

Hey everyone!

Sorry there was a bit of a gap before these fixes went out, it's been a really busy month!

Fixes include:

Typos

Avery disappearing for a single frame near the end of episode 3

A few instances of broken game logic, including for runs where you see Isaacs (missing flag for your post Isaacs hangout choice leading to some weird interactions with Tabitha) and a line of questioning shunting players on a "leave" path at the end of episode 3 to a dialogue tree for the book smart path. The latter should have no impact on your save, though the issue with Isaacs might have minor cascading impacts on the rest of that run. Our deepest apologies for missing that until now! Hopefully, the fact that it took so long to catch this bug means that its long-term issues are minimal.

What's next?

We're hard at work on Episode 4 - the script is somewhere around halfway done, though it's always hard to estimate these things when you're in the middle of it.

We're also working on a content patch for the first three episodes that we're hoping to have out some time in June that'll add some of the following:

More flirting options, both for the hot trait and for non hot players.

Fleshing out some dialogue menus that feel like they could use more varied responses.

Even more trait specific dialogue, as well as some added trait-specific narration.

Updating some old art assets to be more consistent with the rest of the game.

Thanks so much for your continued support! And if you'd like to chat with other fans and theorize on what's to come, [don't forget to join the Discord](discord.gg/xCnAeqkkEY)!