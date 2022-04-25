 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Iron Lung update for 25 April 2022

Beta branch

Share · View all patches · Build 8622148 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I've added a beta branch to Iron Lung (called, appropriately enough, "beta"). The purpose will be for testing patches before I release them, to make sure I didn't screw something up.

If you'd like to help test Iron Lung, or if you just want to see what new stuff is coming, you can opt in to the beta branch by right clicking on the game in your library, selecting "properties," choosing the "betas" tab, and selecting "beta" from the dropdown list.

Currently patch 1.2 is on the beta branch, which includes fixes for two of the game's biggest bugs (the loading softlock and incorrect resolution defaults for some players), as well as some new behind the scenes shots in the goodies folder. Refer to readme.txt for more info.

If you encounter any issues please report them on the forums, and make sure to specify what version you've been playing.

Thanks!

  • David

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8622148
Iron Lung Content Depot 1846171
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.