This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I've added a beta branch to Iron Lung (called, appropriately enough, "beta"). The purpose will be for testing patches before I release them, to make sure I didn't screw something up.

If you'd like to help test Iron Lung, or if you just want to see what new stuff is coming, you can opt in to the beta branch by right clicking on the game in your library, selecting "properties," choosing the "betas" tab, and selecting "beta" from the dropdown list.

Currently patch 1.2 is on the beta branch, which includes fixes for two of the game's biggest bugs (the loading softlock and incorrect resolution defaults for some players), as well as some new behind the scenes shots in the goodies folder. Refer to readme.txt for more info.

If you encounter any issues please report them on the forums, and make sure to specify what version you've been playing.

Thanks!