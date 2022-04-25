Early Access Build 22.04.25.1

An important fix has been implemented that solves a game-breaking bug which has been occuring on some people's systems as of the last update.

Changes in build 21.12.17.1:

Fixed game-breaking bug which caused the game to freeze when trying to open certain UI menus.

If you encounter any bugs big or small during your time playing Hammerheart, please report them via the feedback channel in the official discord here. Work also continues on the Hammerheart total overhaul, the most ambitious update yet. Coming soon for free to all players, read more about it in this post.