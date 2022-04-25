Update 1.6

V 1.6
Updated UI with an improved look on the Start screen
Added Play Screen for different game modes
Leaderboard has been moved to the death screen for easy access during play
New Monthly challenge!
April challenge is live now, each monthly challenge gives a different mix of hydras, abilities and arenas to fight. Who can get to the top of the leaderboard by the end of the month?
Solar Spirits now cause explosive splash damage to nearby enemies
Graphics have been updated to be less sharp
The Shillelagh Game +OST Bundle is out now! Enjoy the amazing metal score!
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/24857/Shillelagh__OST/
Changed files in this update