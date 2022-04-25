 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Shillelagh update for 25 April 2022

Update 1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8621938 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V 1.6

Updated UI with an improved look on the Start screen
Added Play Screen for different game modes
Leaderboard has been moved to the death screen for easy access during play

New Monthly challenge!
April challenge is live now, each monthly challenge gives a different mix of hydras, abilities and arenas to fight. Who can get to the top of the leaderboard by the end of the month?

Solar Spirits now cause explosive splash damage to nearby enemies

Graphics have been updated to be less sharp

The Shillelagh Game +OST Bundle is out now! Enjoy the amazing metal score!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/24857/Shillelagh__OST/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.