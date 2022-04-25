Update 1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8621938 · Last edited 25 April 2022 – 22:52:06 UTC by Wendy

V 1.6

Updated UI with an improved look on the Start screen

Added Play Screen for different game modes

Leaderboard has been moved to the death screen for easy access during play

New Monthly challenge!

April challenge is live now, each monthly challenge gives a different mix of hydras, abilities and arenas to fight. Who can get to the top of the leaderboard by the end of the month?

Solar Spirits now cause explosive splash damage to nearby enemies

Graphics have been updated to be less sharp

The Shillelagh Game +OST Bundle is out now! Enjoy the amazing metal score!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/24857/Shillelagh__OST/