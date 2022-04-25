Crystal Project Update: Version 1.1.1

Auto Top Up:

There is now an "Auto Top Up" option at the top of the Consumables menu. Using it will automatically top up the party's HP and MP using whatever consumables are currently available in the inventory. All consumables that will be used and their approximate total cost will be shown before confirming.

This feature is designed to help alleviate down time between difficult fights which deplete the party's resources. The presence of the "Auto Top Up" option can be toggled on or off in the More Options menu. It will be on by default.

Reorganized Options:

Subtitles have been added to the More Options menu to help organize it. Items in the Options, Graphic Options, and More Options menus that were previously missing descriptions will now have them. Some existing descriptions have also been improved for clarity.

Bug Fixes: