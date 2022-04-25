Crystal Project Update: Version 1.1.1

Auto Top Up:
There is now an "Auto Top Up" option at the top of the Consumables menu. Using it will automatically top up the party's HP and MP using whatever consumables are currently available in the inventory. All consumables that will be used and their approximate total cost will be shown before confirming.
This feature is designed to help alleviate down time between difficult fights which deplete the party's resources. The presence of the "Auto Top Up" option can be toggled on or off in the More Options menu. It will be on by default.
Reorganized Options:
Subtitles have been added to the More Options menu to help organize it. Items in the Options, Graphic Options, and More Options menus that were previously missing descriptions will now have them. Some existing descriptions have also been improved for clarity.
Bug Fixes:
- NPCs will now refer to the player as lad or lass depending on the topmost party member's gender.
- Fixed bug where the Mimic was able to build AP and reset cooldowns by Repeating Observe.
- Frostbite is now properly triggered by Ice elemental physical damage.
- Fixed bug where the World Map wasn't being fully drawn sometimes. (This was purely visual and should not have had any effect on what was revealed.)
- Fixed bug where "Narration 1" and "Narration 2" music tracks could be permanently missed. When loading a save file affected by this bug, they will be unlocked.
- The "Adventuring On" and "Far Away Lands" achievements are now properly granted even when sequence breaking.
- Ancient Tablets no longer have a chat bubble.
- Fixed various typos. (This will no longer be listed in future patches unless the text changes were significant.)
Changed files in this update