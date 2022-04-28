Update 1.19 is live now.

Update 1.19 is now live. Please update your copy of Maneuver Warfare. For details, please visit www.decisiveactiongames.com/News/Updates/
-an option to disable screen edge scrolling, so it functions only if left-control is pressed
-casualties caused by mines and combat reduced
-minefield will decrease in density as it is being crossed (i.e. Mines are getting detonated)
-engineers can place minefields of varying density (as indicated in the attached screenshot)
-casualties in crossing of minefield will be affected by its density
-engineer units will report when a minefield is 50% an 100% cleared
-engineer units will report when a minefield is 50 and 100% complete
Changed files in this update