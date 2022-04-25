Patch Notes for Build 32

Hello Everyone,

It was a bit quiet on the update front during the last two weeks, as we had to do some important stuff with Rainbow Reactor: Fusion - it will soon come to another VR platform, if that is enough of a tease ;-)

But now we set Build 32 live which has some fresh fixes for issues that our test players have discovered. If you're new to Snow Scout's Early Access, two important PSAs first: When starting to play, please make sure to adjust your ski stick length in the in-game tablet menu to a setting where the tips of the sticks just so touch the snow. Otherwise, you will be much too fast, or unable to move at all. So until we improved that, this is a very important workaround!

Secondly, If you'd like to help us improve the game by finding bugs and giving feedback, you could be rewarded with some free SteamVR games! Head over to our Discord to find out more =)

https://discord.gg/FR6UUZTy3z

But now, here's the list of fixed issues:

Getting off the ski lift should now work even on repeated use

Shortcut through forest should now stay open

Sleeping in the third hut should now result in correct progress

Ski ramp key should work now

Improved sound effects inside the ski huts

"Cannon Shack" keypad has been improved

Several narration and graphical improvements

That's all from us for now, but we'll be back shortly!

All the best

from the Tunermaxx Team