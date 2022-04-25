Version 0.592 Alpha + Playtest

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Inputs

■ Changed keybinding for crouch from "left alt" to "x"

Functionality

■ Added missing help instructions

■ Added missing error messages

■ Added mass location for all items

■ Added function to use water from object "waterpipe" for item "highbanker01"

■ Added function to fill vehicle "minidumptruck01" with vehicle "excavator01"

■ Added function to fill item "washingplantportable02" with vehicle "minidumptruck01"

■ Added function to teleport player with item "wheelbarrow01"

■ Added function to check if smelting still in progress for item "smeltingfurnace01"

■ Added function to check if smelting still in progress for item "smeltingfurnace02"

Changed

■ Changed weight values for all items

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with showing fps on top right screen

■ Fixed error with fill material inside washingplants

■ Fixed error with start the smelting process

■ Fixed error with frozen items on item "table01" after loading the game

■ Fixed error with frozen items on item "table02" after loading the game

■ Fixed error with frozen items on bed of vehicles

■ Fixed error with finish cooling item "golbar01" inside item "mold01"

■ Fixed error with drop item "helmet01"

■ Fixed error with drop item "headlight01"

■ Fixed error with visible item "helmet01" if player switch inventory slots

■ Fixed error with freeze items on item "table01"

■ Fixed error with freeze items on item "table02"

■ Fixed error with freeze items on item "storagerack01"

■ Fixed error with freeze items on item "storagerack02"

■ Fixed error with freeze items on item "storagerack03"

■ Fixed error with smelt gold inside item "smeltingfurnace01"

■ Fixed error with smelt gold inside item "smeltingfurnace02"

■ Fixed error with release item "minersmoss" if reset item "highbanker01"

■ Fixed error with release item "minersmoss" if reset item "washingplantportable01"

■ Fixed error with release item "minersmoss" if reset item "washingplantportable02"

■ Fixed error with opening doors at store

Savegame

■ Added save variables for tablet color to savegame

■ Added save variables for item "container01" to savegame

■ Added save variables for item "container02" to savegame