Hey everyone!

We have some exciting stuff for you this week in the patch notes!

Before we get to that though, lets talk a little bit about future updates. This is our penultimate patch, so barring anything surprising happening you can expect one more patch from us before we consider the game finished. That next patch will likely consist mostly of a large scale overhaul of our sound effects, along with any other minor fixes or improvements we implement over the next week.

Patch Notes

This is our biggest patch yet with a new hat and a ton of various improvements!

Content & Features

New Hat: The Party Hat!

When used, the Party hat will push all nearby players away in a shower of confetti before granting you a random other hat.

The Party hat has very low damage and finishing power, but it's wide range and ability to give you a new hat immediately makes it an appealing choice for chaining combos.

Balance Changes

The kill-area bounds on the Crafting Desk stage were a little too tight. We've widened the playable area to allow players more opportunities to recover when knocked off the stage.

Increased the playable area of the Crafting Desk stage. This increases how far off the stage you can go before you are killed.

Visuals

Increased the shadow quality at all quality levels through various different means.

Further increased the shadow quality for the "High" quality setting.

Added a post-processing effect which blurs parts of the screen. This is only enabled on the "High" quality setting.

Made the visuals slightly more stylized in general through a post-processing effect.

Added clouds to the background of the Arena maps.

Fixed an issue where the interiors of many hats were see-through.

Made the Bunny Hat more stylized.

Lots of small tweaks to hat details.

Replaced the hit VFX on hats that hadn't yet had it updated.

Tweaked several of the animations.

Replaced the old lance model with a sword on the Knight hat.

Miscellaneous Improvements

Added a Credits screen.

Updated the Controls screen.

The game should run a little faster in general on most computers.

Tweaked the bounds in the Lobby Menu to reduce the instances of players ending up stuck or ending up in positions where they couldn't be seen.

Updated the level preview images.

Bug Fixes