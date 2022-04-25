April 25th 2022 Bean Update #21 (Multiplayer)

AUDIO

Removed Old Jump Sound Effect

Added Grapple Sound Effect (Made by KrossKancel)

Added Death Sound Effect (Made by KrossKancel)

Added Next Level Sound Effect (Made by KrossKancel)

Added Jump Sound Effect (Made by KrossKancel)

Added new music made by KrossKancel (Flick, Nefarious, and Strauss now available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Instagram/Facebook, TikTok, Resso & Luna, YouTube Music, Amazon, Soundtrack by Twitch, Pandora, Deezer, Tidal, iHeartRadio, ClaroMusica, Saavn, Boomplay, Anghami, KKBox, NetEase, Tencent, Qobuz, Triller (beta), Joox, Kuack Media (beta), Yandex Music (beta), MediaNet, and Snapchat)

MULTIPLAYER

Added Multiplayer Achievement

Added Multiplayer

Added Multiplayer Lobby System

SCENE

Added more fog

Added grass to ending

Added tall grass to ending

Added flowers to ending

Added Purple glow to portals

Added Transparent purple color to portals

Modified (most) metallic materials

UI

Modified the Main Menu

Added SFX slider

Added FOV slider

LEVELS

Added Level 13

Added Level 14

Added Level 15

OTHER

Added New Splash Screen

Added new grappling burger rope

MULTIPLAYER DETAILS

Compete against 1 other player (1v1) by attempting to collect the most canned beans.

Left Shift to sprint.

Lobby censoring:

If you type a blacklisted word, the input field will be cleared. Bypassing the filter will result in a ban.

Maps (Selected by Host):

Hurdles - Jump over the hurdles to collect the most canned beans in 60 seconds

Nature - Collect the most canned beans in 60 seconds

Maze - Wander around the maze to collect the most canned beans in 60 seconds

Classic - Complete the parkour before your opponent

