April 25th 2022 Bean Update #21 (Multiplayer)

AUDIO
- Removed Old Jump Sound Effect
- Added Grapple Sound Effect (Made by KrossKancel)
- Added Death Sound Effect (Made by KrossKancel)
- Added Next Level Sound Effect (Made by KrossKancel)
- Added Jump Sound Effect (Made by KrossKancel)
- Added new music made by KrossKancel (Flick, Nefarious, and Strauss now available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Instagram/Facebook, TikTok, Resso & Luna, YouTube Music, Amazon, Soundtrack by Twitch, Pandora, Deezer, Tidal, iHeartRadio, ClaroMusica, Saavn, Boomplay, Anghami, KKBox, NetEase, Tencent, Qobuz, Triller (beta), Joox, Kuack Media (beta), Yandex Music (beta), MediaNet, and Snapchat)
MULTIPLAYER
- Added Multiplayer Achievement
- Added Multiplayer
- Added Multiplayer Lobby System
SCENE
- Added more fog
- Added grass to ending
- Added tall grass to ending
- Added flowers to ending
- Added Purple glow to portals
- Added Transparent purple color to portals
- Modified (most) metallic materials
UI
- Modified the Main Menu
- Added SFX slider
- Added FOV slider
LEVELS
- Added Level 13
- Added Level 14
- Added Level 15
OTHER
- Added New Splash Screen
- Added new grappling burger rope
MULTIPLAYER DETAILS
Compete against 1 other player (1v1) by attempting to collect the most canned beans.
Left Shift to sprint.
Lobby censoring:
If you type a blacklisted word, the input field will be cleared. Bypassing the filter will result in a ban.
Maps (Selected by Host):
Hurdles - Jump over the hurdles to collect the most canned beans in 60 seconds
Nature - Collect the most canned beans in 60 seconds
Maze - Wander around the maze to collect the most canned beans in 60 seconds
Classic - Complete the parkour before your opponent
If you have any questions or concerns, please join the Discord server so I can further assist you.
DISCORD: https://discord.gg/32XhjSZCx8
