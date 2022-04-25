 Skip to content

Pong Temple update for 25 April 2022

Update 25/04/22 - New Menu Custom Rooms / Translations

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Menu:

You can now create your own rooms and use them in-game:

In order to use custom rooms in-game, you have to select them and set the option in the Options Menu:

-Added Custom Cursor.
-Added New Room Type : Mix Room.
-Added New Default Layouts for each stages.

Added Translations:
-French
-Portuguese-Brazilian
-Spanish
-Italian
-German
(Patch notes will remain in English only)

Coming Next:
-New trailer and screenshots for the Steam page
-Workshop Steam compatibility (very soon)
-Boss for stage 3
-Enemies for stage 4

Facebook group:
JulFlux Games

