Update 25/04/22 - New Menu Custom Rooms / Translations

New Menu:
You can now create your own rooms and use them in-game:
In order to use custom rooms in-game, you have to select them and set the option in the Options Menu:
-Added Custom Cursor.
-Added New Room Type : Mix Room.
-Added New Default Layouts for each stages.
Added Translations:
-French
-Portuguese-Brazilian
-Spanish
-Italian
-German
(Patch notes will remain in English only)
Coming Next:
-New trailer and screenshots for the Steam page
-Workshop Steam compatibility (very soon)
-Boss for stage 3
-Enemies for stage 4
