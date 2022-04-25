Update 25/04/22 - New Menu Custom Rooms / Translations

Share · View all patches · Build 8620949 · Last edited 25 April 2022 – 19:32:22 UTC by Wendy

New Menu:

You can now create your own rooms and use them in-game:



In order to use custom rooms in-game, you have to select them and set the option in the Options Menu:



-Added Custom Cursor.

-Added New Room Type : Mix Room.

-Added New Default Layouts for each stages.

Added Translations:

-French

-Portuguese-Brazilian

-Spanish

-Italian

-German

(Patch notes will remain in English only)

Coming Next:

-New trailer and screenshots for the Steam page

-Workshop Steam compatibility (very soon)

-Boss for stage 3

-Enemies for stage 4

