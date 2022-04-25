Update 2.1.8 Skinning and Fix

Updated:

⦁ Replaced Sorcerers class quest fight with a Target Dummy

⦁ Updated how getting hides and tattered hides work. Now, when you kill an animal, , you need to have a Simple Dagger in inventory or equipped and you get asked if you want to skin it. If you press Skin Animal. You then get random amount of Tattered Hide or Hide.

⦁ Updated all bears and wolfs and removed random drop when killed after battle

⦁ Updated few old stick/rock piles that I missed

⦁ Updated road to Fools Hope

⦁ Updated drop rates of gold from various bandits

⦁ Updated look of choice window. The window now looks changed and is center screen



⦁ Updated Diary quest so you can chose to read it or not before accepting it

Fixed:

⦁ Fixed fog of war in Bandit Hideout so now it show in rooms properly

⦁ Fixed few top of door frames in Bagash

There are few more but I didn't keep notes