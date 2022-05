Share · View all patches · Build 8620763 · Last edited 31 May 2022 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy

We've just released a new version of the game that includes the following changes:

New Linux version with significantly improved performance

Reduced file size of the game for all platforms

Other small fixes and improvements

Enjoy grappling with even more frames!

