Version 0.25 - Blocks Update

New blocks

You might have seen some of these blocks in various handmade locations, but they were previously unattainable for players. Now you will receive many, many new blocks to play with! To truly emphasize the actual scale of today's update, we've decided to show you a small comparison. Below you can see the blocks that are currently available in the game:

That's a lot of blocks. Well, here you can check out all of the blocks that are available thanks to today's update:

That's a pretty impressive set of building tools! Moreover, here's a little sneak peek of blocks that will become available in the game's full release (you'll be able to find them in the Blackwall province)!

Rebalanced Mining and Woodcutting

The addition of the new blocks is a perfect moment to introduce another set of rebalances! This time it's all about the two of the most vital professions in the game - Mining and Woodcutting. We have recalculated and rebalanced values of block durability and tool damage. Okay, so what does it mean? Some blocks might take a couple more hits to their "face" before falling apart. Don't get us wrong; we still want you to have the incentive to craft new tools and make you feel like progressing through the game. However, we don't want to make things ridiculously easy and make some late-game blocks disintegrate after a single hit.

Modified ore generation

We've also changed how various ores are generated in-game. The ores are now a bit rarer; however, they generate on the floor of the caves and thus are way easier to find and excavate.

More fantasy-themed block names

Updates like these are also a perfect moment to take a step back and look at the more minor details. Realms of Magic is as much about the roleplaying aspects as it is about the sandbox worldbuilding simulation - that much is true. And yet we wouldn't exactly call it "geologist simulator," would we? We felt that some of the previous names felt a bit off. They were too serious and almost scientific in their pronunciation. That's why we've decided to go back to the roots and focus a bit more on the fantastical themes of the Old Kingdom. Here are some examples of the new names:

**Tarachyte --> Soulstone

Gabbro --> Quicksand

Phonolite --> Runestone**

They do sound better, don't they?

Wait a minute! Can you hear that? Yup, our music tracks now sound better than ever! Thanks to the fantastic performance by Lucia La Rezza, some tracks now include an epic live violin! Moreover, many different tracks have also received some smaller adjustments. Check out the astounding difference between a digital sample and a live instrument performance here:





Things to come

This update? That's just the beginning. This week will be BUSY! We will have a string of exciting posts and announcements! So stay tuned because you don't want to miss it!

STAY TUNED - JOIN OUR DISCORD!