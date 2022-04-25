VER 0.6 - THAT'S A WRAP!

This is the NEXT TO LAST major update! The next one? 1.0 Full Release! Once Vivian gets all of her story content in and we polish off a couple more round edges, we'll be leaving early access!

Old saves WILL NOT WORK- this should be the last major shake-up to save files, as we've overhauled a bunch of core systems in the background as we're finalizing things. HOWEVER, it will be worth replaying to as we've overhauled some tutorials and many scenes are now fully animated!

Additionally, the game will be discounted for the next week!

As for now, check out the new content available!

Beta 0.6 - That's a Wrap!

**

STORY CONTENT:

**

The main story arc, following your handler, Claire Casey, is now fully complete! We've also overhauled some of the coding, visual presentation, tutorial, and UI elements in order to make gameplay hopefully more clear and smooth!

Two new unlockable, fully voiced story scenes featuring Claire Casey!

**

ART & ANIMATION:

**

NEW CGs: 2 New Claire CGs, all fully animated!

OVERHAULED, ANIMATED CGS: Even more scenes have been animated! Over 10 new scenes have been animated!

**

CODE:

**

NEW TUTORIALS: Cleaner presentation should hopefully help walk you through the game easier!

OVERHAULED PRESENTATION: More feedback and animations which should make the game more intuitive!

COMING THE NEXT MAJOR UPDATE-

We hope to add Claire as a playable starlet soon! We weren't able to quite get her ready in time, but she'll be coming in a hotfix! Once you clear her arc, she becomes playable! She's a wildcard who counts as any suit, so she should help you progress the game easier once her card has been unlocked!

By the next major update, all of the CGs will be animated, and Vivian will receive all of her story CGs! Along with Vivian will be the last new male character- a twink femboy gremlin! We're rounding the finish line here, and we're very excited to show off the finished project!