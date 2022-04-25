EmergeNYC 2022 New Game Engine Update April 30th

EmergeNYC is back this weekend April 30th and on a new game engine! I’ve been hard at work behind the scenes updating EmergeNYC from Unity 2018 to Unity 2021. New with this update is major optimizations and performance improvements in Single Player and Multiplayer on all maps. In the video we do a multiplayer game with 8 people with 60+ FPS. This is not just on my PC, low-end laptops and graphics cards have also reported running the game at smooth and playable framerates, crashes while loading have also been resolved for the low-end range pc's and laptops. The fire hose mechanics have been completely redone and optimized. They look, feel and handle much more realistically and most of the issues with them are now obsolete. The UI has been completely redone to be more user friendly and intuitive.

Graphics and post-processing have been enhanced as well making the night lighting, fire and smoke look realistic and beautiful.

The critical issues in the current public release have been addressed. New bugs and glitches are to be expected after the game engine update and will be addressed in hotfixes and patches.