Patch 1.5 Available Now!

Detectives!

Gamedec visits Turkey and Korea! You have asked for it a lot; the biggest thread on our steam discussions is associated with a Turkish localization request; we couldn’t ignore that. Therefore the day has come; Gamedec has Turkish and Korean subtitles now!

Of course, that’s not all that we have prepared for you in this patch; what you can expect is long waited Axis Mundi re-design; many of you have provided us with your feedback regarding that location in the reviews and other discussion threads. We have realized that Axis, which is the ending and story climax, could be better, so we had to make some improvements here :fire:

It’s not everything; we have partial voice-overs, cinematic subtitles, more bug fixes; you can find a Jukebox in the Gamedec’s apartment, so now you can solve cases while listening to the whole playlist of truly wonderful tracks made by Marcin Przybyłowicz and the orchestra!

But there is still more! Just take a look:

General:

Partial Voice overs were added

Non-verbals were added

Two new languages were added: Turkish and Korean

The game logo was made for the Korean and Chinese languages

The Jukebox was added to the Apartment

The cinematic now has subtitles in all languages

Quest Log was improved by adding new quest marks

The dialogue list widget was improved

Dyslexic font now works better with UI

Tutorials were improved with new icons

The Codex now has new icons and sorting of entries

Some gamepad improvements were added

Some issues with the game freezing permanently during loading were fixed

Fixed audio when going back to the main menu

The codex entries in the first location won’t appear all at once anymore

General performance was improved

General fixes in text formatting

Like Father Like Son:

Quest “Find out more about Trolls” is now possible to complete

Fixed an issue with the game crashing after trying to get out of the Theatre

Drinking with Panisantor won’t block the game anymore

Ramon's quest was fixed – going with two quest branches at the same time won’t be possible now

Harvest Time:

Quest with Lea-Anne was improved: fixed dialogues and quest log

New dialogue lines at the end of the case

Some interactions with the farmers were fixed

Fallen Hero:

The Trolls will now be friendlier towards Gamedec if he sides with them

Knight’s Code:

Empty dialogues were fixed

Lines at the loading screen after going out of the virtualium were fixed

Axis Mundi:

The movement on the level was significantly improved

It’s now possible to reset the colors without leaving the platform

New codex entries were added

The deduction was re-designed

Improvements in the Quest Log were made

New dialogue lines were added

It’s now possible to have an alternate ending with Eleanor

Minigame in the Gallery was improved

Paradise Lost:

Some dialogue lines in the last location were fixed

The outcome line which relates to Panisantor was fixed

This is the biggest patch we have released yet, we’re happy that we deliver the things you have asked for, and we are extremely thankful for all your feedback since the premiere <3

We want to make great games; thanks to you, we learn and develop to be better!

Till the next time!