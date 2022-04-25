Welcome to the HeroForge Integration Beta

Hi everyone!

Despite the flu's best efforts to stop us, we are finally opening the Beta for the HeroForge integration. You can now take any of your purchased, digital HeroForge minis and bring them into TaleSpire with only a few clicks.

Please check out https://heroforge.talespire.com/ for our video and text guides to this new feature (or see the bottom of this post for the video).

The Beta has the same features as the final release, barring the known issues mentioned below. We are holding off announcing on social media until the community has had the chance to kick the tires. We expect there to be bugs, so please do let us know at https://feedback.talespire.com/ if you find a good one!

Here are some known issues to start us off:

HeroForge "packs" are not yet supported. This is being resolved by HeroForge, and we expect to have an update for you about this soon.

As a player, you can't track the download progress of other people's minis, so it can feel like the conversion process has hung.

Once a mini has been downloaded, the second or two it takes to process is accompanied by low frame rates.

Creature ghosts don't update line-of-sight (we are still deciding what the correct behavior should be and how to communicate it well).

We have seen one machine where the first HeroForge download takes a long time to start.

Machines with lower specs (especially low RAM) can struggle with large numbers of linked minis. This is because HeroForge minis have significantly higher resource requirements than TaleSpire's.

In rare cases, a mini that fails to convert doesn't give the option to unlink.

Thanks so much for all your encouragement and patience as we have been building this. The engineering that surrounded this has set us up well to make a bunch more exciting features, and we are stoked to get started on them.

And with that, all there is left to say is, have fun!