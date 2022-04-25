Construction Mode - Update 0.5.0

Hello Innkeepers!

We just released a new update for Travellers Rest!

This new version adds the Construction Mode and a new Haggling mini game!

Construction Mode

With the new Construction Mode you'll be able to modify the layout of your tavern. Add rooms for your customers on the main floor, move your room upstairs, or create a second brewing room to create alcoholic beverages. Anything is possible! You will also be able to move the bar and completely change the shape of your dining room!

You can also change the style of the floors and walls to give personality to the tavern! Creating this construction system took a lot of work, so we hope you like it and that it improves the game experience significantly!

Haggling Mini Game

In this update, we have also modified the panel of the rooms for rent and the way in which the price is haggled. Now the bargaining is based on your skill, if you are not skillful the client may end up bargaining the price to you and get the room cheaper!

In cooperative mode, these new panels open only in one player's window, allowing the other player to continue playing. In the future, we will continue improving the two-player window management in order to have fewer pauses in the game.

An additional Pixel Artist

We also want to announce that two months ago we hired an additional artist to accelerate content creation. He is responsible for the new cats, some player animations and illustrations like this one that we'll use as title screen:



What's next?

The art team has been working for months on the next update, in two months we will release the update that will replace the old characters by the new models and animations. This update will give a great step up in quality to the game and will allow us to finally develop new mechanics, NPCs and more world.

Change Log v0.5.0