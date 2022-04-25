Succubus Super Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8619921 · Last edited 25 April 2022 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello Martyrs!

It's time for some juicy, new content for Succubus - a massive free update released together with a new paid DLC.

Take a peek at what's in store, as well as how to get a DLC for free.



Check out the trailer!

Free game update includes:

A new type of weapon with new executions - Whip

New, alternative voiceovers for the main character

Looped Dreams

Bugfixing

Full patch notes can be found below.

Superhero Armors DLC

5 new armors based on popular heroines

New weapon

Heroic poses for the selfie mode

Wanna get the DLC for free? Check out the #announcements channel on our Discord server to join a contest and try to win the DLC.

Full patch notes:

Vydija will no longer wear excess pairs of wings during cutscenes

bodypaints on models without tail now have proper back coverage

fixes missing sounds for collectibles

the bracelet of the Succubus took a more golden color

fixed wrong texts showing when obtaining new collectible

outlines filter doesn’t render the character model black anymore

Vydija’s appearance now respects her model preferences during H-scenes on different levels

Vydija's Cave aka Main Hub

as promised, the shop received some love and now it's its final version

the statue of Agretha has been moved from the Amazon DLC, thanks to which the Succubus will no longer relax 'off the ground'

enemies in the training area are now spawning properly (nobody dies on the path to the player)

a lot of fixes regarding the MadMind Office set (collisions, mechanics, etc.)

collision fixes for Fractal set

the road to the throne has been cleared of annoying obstacles

entering the cave menu now pauses any dialogues playing

getting rid of a collision hole in Kethar's chamber from DLC (DotP)

Mountain of Pleasure:

fixes for stretched textures

patching collision holes on the stone skull and the rock arch in front of the final arena

securing a collision trap at the climbing wall

fixes related to streaming after entering a new part of the site

visual fixes for the final cutscene

Arena of Sacred Blood:

patching unnecessary holes in the environment

Slave Bridges:

music playback fixes

The Great Kali:

fixed a bug where the player could fall out of the level after completing a fight with skeletons

getting rid of the invisible collision near medkits blocking the way

changes to LoDs of low graphics settings. No more black shapes around due to errors in texturing

Dungeons of Blood:

fixes and improvements in the operation of the marker showing the current mission objective

camera improvements in the scene of entering the Abomination arena

restoration of the skull above the entrance to the arena

Vortex Temple:

Synchronized movements of the Succubus and Harpy during the cutscene

Harpy statue now has proper destructible and physics

the player will no longer be able to escape beyond the level limits after jumping from the platform above the arena with fireplaces

removing the collision trap in the room with the main pentagram

Forgotten Lair:

matching the underground meshes present in the final arena

adjustment of the collision of fleshy roots in the cave with spiders

collision fixes preventing the player from jumping beyond the level near the bridge

Brightlight of the Forest:

the problem with loading large fragments of the map has been fixed

changed collision to some roots and plants around the map

rescaled or changed lava flowing through the level

Bridge of Chorts:

the halved Chort will no longer disappear during tthe final cutscene

lighting fixes in different parts of the level

Kicking an enemy outside of the available area will no longer disrupt the awakening sequence of the Stone Amazons

The Chort return to the fight during the final match in a level

fixes on the placement of hanging martyrs

the transition from which the Chort with the club enters the arena will remain inaccessible to players until all opponents are defeated

Kethar's Workshop:

separation of Kethar's speech during a visit to his forge

fixes for playing Kethar's dialogue (missing parts when visiting him several times)

Forest of Flesh:

additional walls to prevent the player from accidentally falling out of the level

Mountain of Meat:

fixes related to streaming after entering a new part of the site

corrected collision of stone spikes at the gate

adjusting the collision of the stone arch in front of the grotto with the tentacles

the lowered gate has been deprived of an unnecessary additional pulla icon

Amazon Arena:

corrections have been made regarding the dialogue between Vydija and Agretha

added subtitles to Agretha’s voice lines during the fight

the excess flowing lava was removed from view during the scene of victory over the Amazons

the lava pouring on the level has been adjusted to the full dimensions of the arena

adjusting the height of the invisible walls with the climbing sequence

flaming skulls start dealing damage again during the climb

getting rid of the unwanted transparent sphere present on the level

securing a collision trap near the checkpoint

The Collector:

enemies will no longer harass the player during the final cutscene

Nimrod's Palace:

removal of invisible walls that obstruct the clash with opponents

fixes for unnecessary holes in the environment

securing collision traps occurring before the clash with Baphomet

the interior of the lava flows flowing through the level has been protected from the eyes of the players

fixes for the level of detail of the lava flowing near the base of the stairs leading to the throne room

the silhouette and placement of the frozen Collector has been improved to make it blend in better with the surroundings

Lava damage range and area fixes

adapted moving area for the flying Baphomet

adjusting the arrangement of objects visible during the camera flight during the final scene

The Legendary Warrior Arena:

