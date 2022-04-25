 Skip to content

SUCCUBUS update for 25 April 2022

Succubus Super Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Martyrs!

It's time for some juicy, new content for Succubus - a massive free update released together with a new paid DLC.

Take a peek at what's in store, as well as how to get a DLC for free.


Check out the trailer!

Free game update includes:

  • A new type of weapon with new executions - Whip
  • New, alternative voiceovers for the main character
  • Looped Dreams
  • Bugfixing

Full patch notes can be found below.

Superhero Armors DLC

  • 5 new armors based on popular heroines
  • New weapon
  • Heroic poses for the selfie mode

Wanna get the DLC for free? Check out the #announcements channel on our Discord server to join a contest and try to win the DLC.

Full patch notes:

  • Vydija will no longer wear excess pairs of wings during cutscenes
  • bodypaints on models without tail now have proper back coverage
  • fixes missing sounds for collectibles
  • the bracelet of the Succubus took a more golden color
  • fixed wrong texts showing when obtaining new collectible
  • outlines filter doesn’t render the character model black anymore
  • Vydija’s appearance now respects her model preferences during H-scenes on different levels

Vydija's Cave aka Main Hub

  • as promised, the shop received some love and now it's its final version
  • the statue of Agretha has been moved from the Amazon DLC, thanks to which the Succubus will no longer relax 'off the ground'
  • enemies in the training area are now spawning properly (nobody dies on the path to the player)
  • a lot of fixes regarding the MadMind Office set (collisions, mechanics, etc.)
  • collision fixes for Fractal set
  • the road to the throne has been cleared of annoying obstacles
  • entering the cave menu now pauses any dialogues playing
  • getting rid of a collision hole in Kethar's chamber from DLC (DotP)

Mountain of Pleasure:

  • fixes for stretched textures
  • patching collision holes on the stone skull and the rock arch in front of the final arena
  • securing a collision trap at the climbing wall
  • fixes related to streaming after entering a new part of the site
  • visual fixes for the final cutscene

Arena of Sacred Blood:

  • patching unnecessary holes in the environment

Slave Bridges:

  • music playback fixes

The Great Kali:

  • fixed a bug where the player could fall out of the level after completing a fight with skeletons
  • getting rid of the invisible collision near medkits blocking the way
  • changes to LoDs of low graphics settings. No more black shapes around due to errors in texturing

Dungeons of Blood:

  • fixes and improvements in the operation of the marker showing the current mission objective
  • camera improvements in the scene of entering the Abomination arena
  • restoration of the skull above the entrance to the arena

Vortex Temple:

  • Synchronized movements of the Succubus and Harpy during the cutscene
  • Harpy statue now has proper destructible and physics
  • the player will no longer be able to escape beyond the level limits after jumping from the platform above the arena with fireplaces
  • removing the collision trap in the room with the main pentagram

Forgotten Lair:

  • matching the underground meshes present in the final arena
  • adjustment of the collision of fleshy roots in the cave with spiders
  • collision fixes preventing the player from jumping beyond the level near the bridge

Brightlight of the Forest:

  • the problem with loading large fragments of the map has been fixed
  • changed collision to some roots and plants around the map
  • rescaled or changed lava flowing through the level

Bridge of Chorts:

  • the halved Chort will no longer disappear during tthe final cutscene
  • lighting fixes in different parts of the level
  • Kicking an enemy outside of the available area will no longer disrupt the awakening sequence of the Stone Amazons
  • The Chort return to the fight during the final match in a level
  • fixes on the placement of hanging martyrs
  • the transition from which the Chort with the club enters the arena will remain inaccessible to players until all opponents are defeated

Kethar's Workshop:

  • separation of Kethar's speech during a visit to his forge
  • fixes for playing Kethar's dialogue (missing parts when visiting him several times)

Forest of Flesh:

  • additional walls to prevent the player from accidentally falling out of the level

Mountain of Meat:

  • fixes related to streaming after entering a new part of the site
  • corrected collision of stone spikes at the gate
  • adjusting the collision of the stone arch in front of the grotto with the tentacles
  • the lowered gate has been deprived of an unnecessary additional pulla icon

Amazon Arena:

  • corrections have been made regarding the dialogue between Vydija and Agretha
  • added subtitles to Agretha’s voice lines during the fight
  • the excess flowing lava was removed from view during the scene of victory over the Amazons
  • the lava pouring on the level has been adjusted to the full dimensions of the arena
  • adjusting the height of the invisible walls with the climbing sequence
  • flaming skulls start dealing damage again during the climb
  • getting rid of the unwanted transparent sphere present on the level
  • securing a collision trap near the checkpoint

The Collector:

  • enemies will no longer harass the player during the final cutscene

Nimrod's Palace:

  • removal of invisible walls that obstruct the clash with opponents
  • fixes for unnecessary holes in the environment
  • securing collision traps occurring before the clash with Baphomet
  • the interior of the lava flows flowing through the level has been protected from the eyes of the players
  • fixes for the level of detail of the lava flowing near the base of the stairs leading to the throne room
  • the silhouette and placement of the frozen Collector has been improved to make it blend in better with the surroundings
  • Lava damage range and area fixes
  • adapted moving area for the flying Baphomet
  • adjusting the arrangement of objects visible during the camera flight during the final scene

The Legendary Warrior Arena:

  • adding blood particles during the Kali killing scene
  • fixes related to reading textures on the ranked version of the map

Changed files in this update

SUCCUBUS Content Depot 985831
  • Loading history…
Succubus - Unrated (1592730) - magazyn zawartości Depot 1592730
  • Loading history…
