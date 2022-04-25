Succubus Super Update

Hello Martyrs!
It's time for some juicy, new content for Succubus - a massive free update released together with a new paid DLC.
Take a peek at what's in store, as well as how to get a DLC for free.
Free game update includes:
- A new type of weapon with new executions - Whip
- New, alternative voiceovers for the main character
- Looped Dreams
- Bugfixing
Full patch notes can be found below.
Superhero Armors DLC
- 5 new armors based on popular heroines
- New weapon
- Heroic poses for the selfie mode
Wanna get the DLC for free? Check out the #announcements channel on our Discord server to join a contest and try to win the DLC.
Full patch notes:
- Vydija will no longer wear excess pairs of wings during cutscenes
- bodypaints on models without tail now have proper back coverage
- fixes missing sounds for collectibles
- the bracelet of the Succubus took a more golden color
- fixed wrong texts showing when obtaining new collectible
- outlines filter doesn’t render the character model black anymore
- Vydija’s appearance now respects her model preferences during H-scenes on different levels
Vydija's Cave aka Main Hub
- as promised, the shop received some love and now it's its final version
- the statue of Agretha has been moved from the Amazon DLC, thanks to which the Succubus will no longer relax 'off the ground'
- enemies in the training area are now spawning properly (nobody dies on the path to the player)
- a lot of fixes regarding the MadMind Office set (collisions, mechanics, etc.)
- collision fixes for Fractal set
- the road to the throne has been cleared of annoying obstacles
- entering the cave menu now pauses any dialogues playing
- getting rid of a collision hole in Kethar's chamber from DLC (DotP)
Mountain of Pleasure:
- fixes for stretched textures
- patching collision holes on the stone skull and the rock arch in front of the final arena
- securing a collision trap at the climbing wall
- fixes related to streaming after entering a new part of the site
- visual fixes for the final cutscene
Arena of Sacred Blood:
- patching unnecessary holes in the environment
Slave Bridges:
- music playback fixes
The Great Kali:
- fixed a bug where the player could fall out of the level after completing a fight with skeletons
- getting rid of the invisible collision near medkits blocking the way
- changes to LoDs of low graphics settings. No more black shapes around due to errors in texturing
Dungeons of Blood:
- fixes and improvements in the operation of the marker showing the current mission objective
- camera improvements in the scene of entering the Abomination arena
- restoration of the skull above the entrance to the arena
Vortex Temple:
- Synchronized movements of the Succubus and Harpy during the cutscene
- Harpy statue now has proper destructible and physics
- the player will no longer be able to escape beyond the level limits after jumping from the platform above the arena with fireplaces
- removing the collision trap in the room with the main pentagram
Forgotten Lair:
- matching the underground meshes present in the final arena
- adjustment of the collision of fleshy roots in the cave with spiders
- collision fixes preventing the player from jumping beyond the level near the bridge
Brightlight of the Forest:
- the problem with loading large fragments of the map has been fixed
- changed collision to some roots and plants around the map
- rescaled or changed lava flowing through the level
Bridge of Chorts:
- the halved Chort will no longer disappear during tthe final cutscene
- lighting fixes in different parts of the level
- Kicking an enemy outside of the available area will no longer disrupt the awakening sequence of the Stone Amazons
- The Chort return to the fight during the final match in a level
- fixes on the placement of hanging martyrs
- the transition from which the Chort with the club enters the arena will remain inaccessible to players until all opponents are defeated
Kethar's Workshop:
- separation of Kethar's speech during a visit to his forge
- fixes for playing Kethar's dialogue (missing parts when visiting him several times)
Forest of Flesh:
- additional walls to prevent the player from accidentally falling out of the level
Mountain of Meat:
- fixes related to streaming after entering a new part of the site
- corrected collision of stone spikes at the gate
- adjusting the collision of the stone arch in front of the grotto with the tentacles
- the lowered gate has been deprived of an unnecessary additional pulla icon
Amazon Arena:
- corrections have been made regarding the dialogue between Vydija and Agretha
- added subtitles to Agretha’s voice lines during the fight
- the excess flowing lava was removed from view during the scene of victory over the Amazons
- the lava pouring on the level has been adjusted to the full dimensions of the arena
- adjusting the height of the invisible walls with the climbing sequence
- flaming skulls start dealing damage again during the climb
- getting rid of the unwanted transparent sphere present on the level
- securing a collision trap near the checkpoint
The Collector:
- enemies will no longer harass the player during the final cutscene
Nimrod's Palace:
- removal of invisible walls that obstruct the clash with opponents
- fixes for unnecessary holes in the environment
- securing collision traps occurring before the clash with Baphomet
- the interior of the lava flows flowing through the level has been protected from the eyes of the players
- fixes for the level of detail of the lava flowing near the base of the stairs leading to the throne room
- the silhouette and placement of the frozen Collector has been improved to make it blend in better with the surroundings
- Lava damage range and area fixes
- adapted moving area for the flying Baphomet
- adjusting the arrangement of objects visible during the camera flight during the final scene
The Legendary Warrior Arena:
- adding blood particles during the Kali killing scene
- fixes related to reading textures on the ranked version of the map
