Space Engineers: Most Wanted

Our newest release is here! YOU, our community, are the inspiration for this release. We have reviewed your feedback and from it, created a collection of new additions based on your requests.We hope this update contains some of the many items we have seen on wishlists and the support portal. This update contains several highly requested blocks, fixes, and improvements.

While all Major updates are free, many include a premium (DLC) component. This “Community” update is completely free and contains no DLC. On top of this it includes new content for existing DLCs (this means an additional free update for everyone who owns these DLC’s). Our focus in the Community update is on blocks the community may consider missing, and on important fixes across Space Engineers.

This update will be just that, an update that focuses solely on community requested content. We will not be releasing any premium content or DLC with this update.

While we certainly didn't get to every community request (there are many) we focused on realizing as many as possible from the most commonly requested items.

Features

New Camera Overlay

Added Weldless Armor Skin

Added Corrugated Metal Armor Skin

Added new Blocks - Base Game

New Armor shapes (S + L grid, Light + Heavy, 10 shapes, 40 blocks total)

T Junction Conveyor (S + L grid, 2 blocks total)

Round Windows (S + L grid, 4 shapes, 16 blocks total)

Small advanced rotor (S grid, 1 block)

Conveyor Converter (S grid, 1 block)

Half Cover Wall Mirror (L grid, 1 block)

Plushie Engineer (S grid, 1 block)

Ladder Shaft (L grid, 1 block)

Reinforced Conveyors (S + L grid, 3 shapes, 6 blocks total)

Added new Blocks to existing DLCs:

Combat Improvements & Quality of Life Changes

Lead Indicator working in Gravity

Explosion value tweaks for Explosive Ammo

New system to determine small/large block size (for editing size of explosion particle effects)

Added center variable for block mirroring

Fixes & Improvements

Fixed a crash in EOS DS

Fixed persistence of identically named blocks in terminal after copy&paste (Small Reactor, Small Reactor used to become Small Reactor, Small Reactor 2)

Fixed environmental flashes of light appearing at 0,0,0 instead of around actively shooting turrets

Fixed difficulties with construction/deconstruction of Small Grid Armor Panels

Fixed missing flyby sounds of turret ordinance

Fixed Z-fighting on Large Warfare Reactor construction stage LOD3

Fixed Searchlight not being present in Large Blocks Category of Toolbar Config (G-menu)

Added Explosive components as detonatable inside inventories

Fixed a gap in the geometry of Small Assault Turret

Fixed Small grid Air vent conveyor ports to look like the non-interactive ports they are supposed to be

Fixed width of Dispenser block to better fit with similar blocks

Fixed missing Character Step, Fall, Impact sounds for Alien Soil voxel material

Fixed Lost Colony world not being saved correctly through DS-GUI Save button

Fixed 'Click' sound when using Ship tool secondary action

Fixed formatting of Good.bot hints when using Gamepad

Fixed Target indicator not scaling with resolution

Fixed typo in Searchlight description

Fixed formatting of Reactor description

Fixed turret not stopping shooting when player takes over

Fixed Z-fighting between multiple landing gears being placed in a row

Fixed Passage 2 collision models for a better fit

Fixed projectiles and tracers not pointing in the direction of flight

Fixed a crash when stopping the game through Steam

Fixed rotation of Small grid Solar panel emissive bar

Support Site Fixes

Fixed a crash when trying to cross the boundary of a size limited world via Jumping

Fixed multiselect overwriting Custom Turret Controller settings incorrectly

Fixed multiselect overwriting Exhaust pipe settings incorrectly

Fixed sliders resetting when copying Heat Vent

Fixed getting stuck in Cryo chamber when its ownership changed while player was offline

Fixed Jump drives not jumping to Beacons on DS

Fixed Cockpit's configured toolbar not being persistent through copy&paste

Fixed turrets not targeting automatically on DS

Fixed persistence of Heat Vent settings through reload

Fixed Custom Turret continuing with motion initiated while relinquishing controls

Fixed UI scrolling up under the cursor when right-click&dragging an item resulting in different item being relocated

Fixed spaces at the end of ship names preventing creation of blueprints

Fixed persistence of Custom Turret Controller AI range through reload

Fixed penetrative projectiles ignoring subparts of blocks

Fixed Armor panel collision issues

Fixed Character getting stuck in place after using spectator while controlling Custom Turret Controller and exiting

Fixed Warfare Hangar Door collisions to be in line with the old ones

Fixed emissive parts of lights not being in sync with pointlights when set to flashing

Fixed missing highlight on Warfare Rocket Launcher

Fixed missing crosshair when viewing through Camera on a custom turret with new Camera overlay with built-in crosshair

Fixed not playing the end sounds after a jump with a jump drive

Fixed persistency for Sci-Fi Four-Button Panel button descriptions on DS

Fixed a crash in Custom Turret Controller

Fixed Window Wall blocks being airtight from the sides

Fixed wolves not being able to be hit by turrets due to missing head offset

Fixed Controller always being inverted in spectator regardless of Invert-Y axis setting

Fixed black GPS signals reverting to blue after reload

Fixed Searchlight not following characters on DS

Fixed Load game screen not showing thumbnails when using a gamepad

Fixed missing breathing sounds in survival with realistic sounds

Fixed missing choking sounds in survival SP

Fixed visible gaps on the Railgun models

Fixed cycle subsystems not updating on toolbar when there are two turrets

Fixed missing piston sounds after piston head detached

Fixed collisions for Antenna Dish

Fixed collisions for Medical room

Fixed inconsistencies in Custom Turret Controller toolbar options when compared to regular turrets

Fixed missing staircase for one of the Economy NPC trade stations preventing non-flying access

Fixed /gps command not iterating when used multiple times

Fixed Gatling turrets ignoring targeting orders from Programmable block

