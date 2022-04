Share · View all patches · Build 8619478 · Last edited 25 April 2022 – 16:09:21 UTC by Wendy

- The difficulty level has been modified.

Press the "H" key to speed up the player.

- If you have more than 10 hearts, you can select the next characters.

Maggie: 10hearts / Rachel: 20hearts (At least one heart per stage)

- If the achievement rate is 90% or higher, you can earn 3 hearts.