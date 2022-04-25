SMALL TALKS



After gaining Tori's trust, she finally decided to do the photoshoot with Raven, Jack's boner may spoil how beautiful those racks are.



We're also squeezing in another relaxation activity and subgame with Jenn.



Karen's, surprisingly, been something of a fan favorite... evidently hate-boner is a real thing. We're getting hands-on with the kind of event that could really only belong to her. Enjoyed it? Let us know in the comments!



If you're not a fan of the ALL CAPS font we used for the dialog, there is now an option to select SIMPLIFIED FONT. Enable it in the Settings menu.

