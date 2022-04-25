 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Paradise Lust update for 25 April 2022

SMALL TALKS

Share · View all patches · Build 8619428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


After gaining Tori's trust, she finally decided to do the photoshoot with Raven, Jack's boner may spoil how beautiful those racks are.


We're also squeezing in another relaxation activity and subgame with Jenn.


Karen's, surprisingly, been something of a fan favorite... evidently hate-boner is a real thing. We're getting hands-on with the kind of event that could really only belong to her. Enjoyed it? Let us know in the comments!


If you're not a fan of the ALL CAPS font we used for the dialog, there is now an option to select SIMPLIFIED FONT. Enable it in the Settings menu.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1427860/Paradise_Lust

Changed files in this update

Paradise Lust Content Depot 1427861
  • Loading history…
Paradise Lust (Win32) Depot Depot 1427862
  • Loading history…
Paradise Lust OSX Depot 1427863
  • Loading history…
Paradise Lust Linux Depot 1427864
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.