Update, Version 20220425

English

Content

The police forces in Liu will now chase you into the bar.

However, they are not immune to the memetic effect of "This is a bar." Thus, something funny is going to happen. :)

Combat Robot Modules may now have "anti-human" prefixes. (Time to build your own Determined Exterminator.)

New item: Advanced [prefix] Module (They have more variations on potential prefixes. They also have better numeric attributions.)

Added drop list for The Infinite Machine Boss. The list includes: Modules, Advanced Modules, Life Essence, and Steel

Changed the word "race" and "racism" to "species" and "speciesism" in English localization text.

For example, a certain demon now yells at you about human's speciesism instead of racism.

System

[Cooking]It's now possible to make certain cooking products unaffacted by food additives

WIKI

Moved the current Boss information to Fandom and added images: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Characters

简体中文

Content

疁城的警察现在会追入酒吧来抓捕逃犯。

但是，由于他们依然会受到『这是间酒吧』的模因影响，所以一些有趣的事情会发生。:)

战斗机器人的模组现在可能带有"反人类"词缀。（是时候建造你的终结者了。）

新物品：先进【词缀】模组 （它们相对普通的模组有更多的词缀可能性，并且数值比普通的更高。）

加入了无尽机器BOSS的物品掉落清单。清单上包括了模组、先进模组、生命精髓、钢铁。

在英文文本中将"race"和"racism"替换为了 "species"和"speciesism"

于是，某个魔鬼现在会怒骂人类的speciesism而不是racism。

System

【料理系统】现在可以设定不受食品添加剂影响的料理产品了。

WIKI

把当前的BOSS资料迁移到了Fandom并加入了一些图像: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Characters