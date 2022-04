Share · View all patches · Build 8619310 · Last edited 25 April 2022 – 14:46:24 UTC by Wendy

*Fixed a bug where Violet and Oliver would disappear behind the background after one of the beach conversations.

*Fixed a bug where the game would crash upon changing menus in the library in Category 2.

*Fixed a bug where Violet's sprite would hover above the ground at the end of Category 3.