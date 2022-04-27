The Crackpet Show - Can we fix it? [0.13.2 content update]

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

Time for the new 🅄🄿🄳🄰🅃🄴! Episode 17 with Cockroach the Builder is now available, so get ready to test your ultimate builds, and all the sponsor bonuses to face the enemy supported by a deadly machine! There are some new tools at your disposal - including two new special items, a new weapon, a perk, and more. There are some secrets here too!

Let's take a look at all the new additions:

New episode - Can we fix it?

🪳 Cockroach The Builder - of course, deadly machines exist in the world of The Crackpet Show! You didn’t think that only good stuff like a sponsor arcade machine existed, right? Cockroach is the master of destruction, so be aware of his mech!

New room layout pack

With this new update, you will immediately notice more room variety. This is a first pack consisting of 8 new regular stages, 4 counter stages, and 8 perk stages. Time to challenge your muscle memory!

New weapon

🌈 Rainbow shotgun - Shoots five colorful bullets. The bane of the color-blind.

New perk

🔥 Fire Sweat - When dashing, you leave behind a fiery area that deals damage to enemies!

New special items

😵‍💫 Blind shooting - Teach your enemies a lesson and shoot bullets in eight directions simultaneously!

👿 Devil’s Arsonist - Creates a special symbol that ignites your enemies. Also, you can use it for barbequing.

Balance tweaks

This patch’s balance changes focus on 3 major things:

buffing less used weapons, nerfing some too powerful ones

boosting special items, so they are more relevant

boosting season 3 bosses

Weapon balance changes

Let’s start with buffs. Baseball Gun and Grow-o-Ball are the main ones scheduled for buffing, while Mega Railgun, Railgun, Love Spreader, and Rocket Launcher received minor adjustments. We have also tweaked some of the weapon markings.

Special items

When looking at the data of special item usage, we could see that non-healing item are not that important for you and could use some more utility. We buffed over 15 of them, plus gave entirely new features to mines - Explosive and Stinky ones now activate other mines in their damage radius.

Boosting Season 3 bosses

We already said that season 1 and 2 bosses look mostly well balanced, but you still manage to win fights with the latest bosses. So let’s see how well you do after boosting Giant Turtle, Wack-a-Ctopus, Blood Brothers, and Blind Hugger.

Check out the full changelog if you don’t want to miss anything (there are some QoL improvements there as well):

0.13.2 - changelog

New content

Episode 17 with Cockroach the Builder boss

New weapon - Rainbow Shotgun

New perk - Fire Sweat

New special - Blind Shoot

New special - Devils Arsonist

New room layouts pack 1 ( 8 regular stages, 4 counter stages, 8 perk stages)

Secret rooms

Balance changes

Bomb special item damage increased

Bomberman special item damage increased

Call of Zeus special item damage increased

EXPLOSION special item damage increased

Chilli Pepper special item damage increased

Fart special item damage increased

TNT special item damage increased

Tornado special item damage increased

Turret special item damage increased

Anvil special item damage increased

Ice Mine stun duration increased

Electric Mine number of jumps and damage increased

Explosive Mine explosion radius increased

Stinky Mines explosion radius and damage increased

All Mines activation radius increased

Explosive and Stinky Mines now activate other mines in their damage radius

Junk Queen toys health reduced

Giant Turtle shell health and rate of attacks increased

Wack-a-Ctopus tentacles' have a new attack also his health and rate of fire are increased

Blood Brothers' bullets shot more rapidly

Blind Hugger bullets shot more rapidly

Lionstein attacks more often and places more totems

Emo Hedgehog rushes more, his spines fly faster and are more bouncy

Fixes

Fix for invisibility not waking up enemies occasionally

Fix use amount of damage boost aura

Fix for character arm disappearing after weapon drop

Fix for sound for the Guardian sometimes stopping sound when he's not supposed to

Fixed issue with Giant Turtle boss dying too quickly

Fix an issue where bullets would sometimes stay in the same place if the destination and starting place was the same

Fix for an occasional invisible enemy

Fix for controller focus problems in the stage selection screen

…aaand other minor UI and animations improvements and fixes

Coming up next…

With the next update, the plan is to add 24 character skins, new skins for mini-boses and more! Check out the update:

The best option to not miss all the hilarious stuff that’s coming is to join our Discord server:

Just in case you're just as cracked as we are, terminally online and not knowing what to do with yourself… We may be busy little bees, but you should follow these pages:

Our Facebook with news for you to check - https://www.facebook.com/vixagames

Our Twitter with jokes, gags and rofltastic memes - https://www.twitter.com/Vixa_Games

Our Instagram with hilarious highlights - https://www.instagram.com/vixa_games/

Our "hello fellow kids" Tik-Toks - https://www.tiktok.com/@vixa__games