The Crackpet Show - Can we fix it? [0.13.2 content update]

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,
Time for the new 🅄🄿🄳🄰🅃🄴! Episode 17 with Cockroach the Builder is now available, so get ready to test your ultimate builds, and all the sponsor bonuses to face the enemy supported by a deadly machine! There are some new tools at your disposal - including two new special items, a new weapon, a perk, and more. There are some secrets here too!
Let's take a look at all the new additions:
New episode - Can we fix it?
🪳 Cockroach The Builder - of course, deadly machines exist in the world of The Crackpet Show! You didn’t think that only good stuff like a sponsor arcade machine existed, right? Cockroach is the master of destruction, so be aware of his mech!
New room layout pack
With this new update, you will immediately notice more room variety. This is a first pack consisting of 8 new regular stages, 4 counter stages, and 8 perk stages. Time to challenge your muscle memory!
New weapon
🌈 Rainbow shotgun - Shoots five colorful bullets. The bane of the color-blind.
New perk
🔥 Fire Sweat - When dashing, you leave behind a fiery area that deals damage to enemies!
New special items
😵💫 Blind shooting - Teach your enemies a lesson and shoot bullets in eight directions simultaneously!
👿 Devil’s Arsonist - Creates a special symbol that ignites your enemies. Also, you can use it for barbequing.
Balance tweaks
This patch’s balance changes focus on 3 major things:
- buffing less used weapons, nerfing some too powerful ones
- boosting special items, so they are more relevant
- boosting season 3 bosses
Weapon balance changes
Let’s start with buffs. Baseball Gun and Grow-o-Ball are the main ones scheduled for buffing, while Mega Railgun, Railgun, Love Spreader, and Rocket Launcher received minor adjustments. We have also tweaked some of the weapon markings.
Special items
When looking at the data of special item usage, we could see that non-healing item are not that important for you and could use some more utility. We buffed over 15 of them, plus gave entirely new features to mines - Explosive and Stinky ones now activate other mines in their damage radius.
Boosting Season 3 bosses
We already said that season 1 and 2 bosses look mostly well balanced, but you still manage to win fights with the latest bosses. So let’s see how well you do after boosting Giant Turtle, Wack-a-Ctopus, Blood Brothers, and Blind Hugger.
Check out the full changelog if you don’t want to miss anything (there are some QoL improvements there as well):
0.13.2 - changelog
New content
- Episode 17 with Cockroach the Builder boss
- New weapon - Rainbow Shotgun
- New perk - Fire Sweat
- New special - Blind Shoot
- New special - Devils Arsonist
- New room layouts pack 1 ( 8 regular stages, 4 counter stages, 8 perk stages)
- Secret rooms
Balance changes
- Bomb special item damage increased
- Bomberman special item damage increased
- Call of Zeus special item damage increased
- EXPLOSION special item damage increased
- Chilli Pepper special item damage increased
- Fart special item damage increased
- TNT special item damage increased
- Tornado special item damage increased
- Turret special item damage increased
- Anvil special item damage increased
- Ice Mine stun duration increased
- Electric Mine number of jumps and damage increased
- Explosive Mine explosion radius increased
- Stinky Mines explosion radius and damage increased
- All Mines activation radius increased
- Explosive and Stinky Mines now activate other mines in their damage radius
- Junk Queen toys health reduced
- Giant Turtle shell health and rate of attacks increased
- Wack-a-Ctopus tentacles' have a new attack also his health and rate of fire are increased
- Blood Brothers' bullets shot more rapidly
- Blind Hugger bullets shot more rapidly
- Lionstein attacks more often and places more totems
- Emo Hedgehog rushes more, his spines fly faster and are more bouncy
Fixes
- Fix for invisibility not waking up enemies occasionally
- Fix use amount of damage boost aura
- Fix for character arm disappearing after weapon drop
- Fix for sound for the Guardian sometimes stopping sound when he's not supposed to
- Fixed issue with Giant Turtle boss dying too quickly
- Fix an issue where bullets would sometimes stay in the same place if the destination and starting place was the same
- Fix for an occasional invisible enemy
- Fix for controller focus problems in the stage selection screen
…aaand other minor UI and animations improvements and fixes
Coming up next…
With the next update, the plan is to add 24 character skins, new skins for mini-boses and more! Check out the update:
