 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Highrise City update for 25 April 2022

Patch 1.0.1 Apr 22. 2022 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8619234 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Builders!

Just a small update today. We've touched the balancing a bit, fixed a few bugs and wanted to share the progress with you. What you can't see is that the update includes way more than the changes. Underneath we've been preparing the game for the upcoming editor, giving every building a unique ID and allowing the editor to create new unqiue IDs as well.

The sad news however is that it is unlikely that we'll be able to ship the editor in April. It will most likely hit early May. But we're getting there.

Todays Changelog:

  • Reduced the number of people on the streets near industry buildings
  • Milestone Rebalancing
  • Improved Melters now need less production resources
  • Powerplants produce 50 - 100% more energy
  • Fixed overlapping texts in the milestone menu
  • Improved various buildings
  • Massive improvements for the japanese texts
  • Improved street textures
  • Added quite a bunch of new sounds
  • Reduced the noise of doves
  • Performence improved
  • Tutorial will be continued after loading a game
  • Trade menu: When setting up the sliders, the tooltip will fade out

In other news, the next big update which will include the first iteration of the building editor, will also include steam achievements. Since we've been implementing the APIs anyways for the Editor, we've taken the chance to work on these as well:

Changed files in this update

CityNextTestBuild Depot 1489971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.