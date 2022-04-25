Patch 1.0.1 Apr 22. 2022 Released

Greetings Builders!

Just a small update today. We've touched the balancing a bit, fixed a few bugs and wanted to share the progress with you. What you can't see is that the update includes way more than the changes. Underneath we've been preparing the game for the upcoming editor, giving every building a unique ID and allowing the editor to create new unqiue IDs as well.

The sad news however is that it is unlikely that we'll be able to ship the editor in April. It will most likely hit early May. But we're getting there.

Todays Changelog:

Reduced the number of people on the streets near industry buildings

Milestone Rebalancing

Improved Melters now need less production resources

Powerplants produce 50 - 100% more energy

Fixed overlapping texts in the milestone menu

Improved various buildings

Massive improvements for the japanese texts

Improved street textures

Added quite a bunch of new sounds

Reduced the noise of doves

Performence improved

Tutorial will be continued after loading a game

Trade menu: When setting up the sliders, the tooltip will fade out

In other news, the next big update which will include the first iteration of the building editor, will also include steam achievements. Since we've been implementing the APIs anyways for the Editor, we've taken the chance to work on these as well: