New Story Update v1.3.0 (2022/4/27)

This is an update notice for 4/27.

This update mainly adds the following two major changes.

The English version for Story of the Ghilzai Inscription Umma "Last Grace Left to You" is now available.

We will continue to add translations for other stories, so please look forward to it.

Story of the British Empire and Emirates Army of Afghanistan "Gray Queen" has been added.

Currently, this is only available in Japanese version.

(Repost)

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

==========

Right-click on "ShemHaMephorash" from the Steam library Select "Properties..." and "BETAS" Select "stable-xxxx"

*We are always accepting requests, so please feel free to contact us on the Steam bulletin board





