Patch v0.5.22.0425

Hello Farmers!

/!\ As usual, updates from Adarin Farm will reset your current run as new mechanics are added. Be sure to finish your current run before downloading the update.

Patch will be deployed on the 25/04/22 at around 4.00pm CET.

Thanks for your returns, improvements & bug fixes are mainly coming from player feedback.

Global notes

Added a new unlockable Curse that remove a random buff when applied.

Improvements

Changed loading screens.

Added tips to loading screens.

Increased the glowing effect on the Fertilizers lying on the floor.

Improved the animation for unlocking fruits.

Changed the Orange color for Adarin & Guve to deeper Orange in order to differenciate it better from Yellow fruits.

Removed quest rewards screen when Curse is arriving for better readability.

Removed particles on the Day objective for Star earning.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug while loading a previous run that blinking fields were appearing on the left of the farm.

Fixed a bug where dragging a fertilizer and hitting the right click would cause a fertilizer being stuck mid air.

Chill, relax and loot your way to victory!